Sandhill Clothing Co., a boutique and gift shop in Clarkson, started from humble beginnings, according to owner Michelle Brester.

"I started out with a traveling trailer, I did that for about two years then COVID hit, you couldn't go anywhere so then I was looking at surrounding towns between Howells or Clarkson to put a store," Brester said.

She initially started the business as a way to make an income while still being available to her children and being able to work around their schedules.

"We've got four kids and I also work for my husband's business during the day so I just needed another way of income where I could still be there, still be with the kids, I did the truck on nights and weekends," Brester said.

Fortunately, she said, when she decided to move into a physical location, the owner of one of the other locations she looked at informed her he had another building available in Clarkson.

The name Sandhills, Brester said, comes from the sandhills of Western Nebraska, where she moved to Colfax County from. The things she carries at the store, Brester said, are a little bit of everything. While she started out with girls' and women's clothing, she has since expanded to gifts and odds and ends.

One of the upsides of having the physical building, Brester said, is the location. Being within a short distance from home and having a schedule that lines up with busy times at the businesses around her store have been a serious benefit. Monday through Thursday, she is only open 4-6 p.m., noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

"I was looking for somewhere within 15 minutes from where I live. Our kids go to Howells, so I started there, and it worked out. It's been wonderful, I have gymnastics across the street, I've got dance during the week too so there's usually people in town at night, that's why I have the hours I do is because that's when people are in town," Brester said.

Loyal customer Polly Bahns said that at first, she was skeptical of the store's hours, but after a while realized why Brester set things up the way she did. Now she comes in all the time.

"She always has new stuff in, always something new," Bahns said. "The hours, at first I said '4 to 6, isn't that silly? That's not when I shop' but that works so well for so many people who are at gymnastics and dance, it works well for the community."

Kelli Arnold, another regular, said it's not just Sandhills' products she comes in for, but the owner. Brester said that, as an "implant" from another community, she has made a lot of friends running the shop.

"It's an awesome place to come and even if I'm not shopping I love visiting with Michelle," Arnold said.

Brester said that in the first five days after the passport program opened up, she had approximately 50 people come in. Participants simply bring their passport to one of the stops or download the app to start. At each stop they get a stamp for the location, then when they have completed the passport or the contest finishes, send their results to Visit Nebraska. By the end of the year, prizes are sent out, from magnets to calendars, mugs, T-shirts and lottery vouchers.

Many stopping for the stamp, Brester said, buy something small if anything but it adds up fast. She has only been in business at the location for a year or so but a fellow local business owner told her to apply for the program and see what happened.

"There's a lady who has a store on the end of the street here, she did it in 2019, so she told me when I opened a year ago, 'you need to get on the passport' and I didn't know what it was, so I looked it up and I applied for it," Brester said. "They notified me in January or February and we couldn't announce it until March 1."

Sandhills Clothing Co. joins several area businesses on the passport including Terrace Books in Columbus, Gold Mine Antiques in Schuyler and 4th Street Sweets in Norfolk.