Cleaning up after your pet

Scooping up after your dog is a normal part of any walk, and cat litter duty is every feline owner’s worst job, but have you ever thought about the cumulative impact of the pet waste from our furry friends? Believe it or not, the combined poop of all cats and dogs in the US adds up to 10 million tons of waste!

The City of Columbus promotes how pet owners can properly dispose of their pet waste, I personally hear their ad on the radio quite often. However, dog and cat feces that are improperly disposed of, on the other hand, create many serious environmental hazards:

• Greenhouse gas emissions: As animal feces decomposes in an anaerobic environment (like a landfill), it releases methane gas, a greenhouse gas 21 times more powerful than carbon dioxide. If this gas were harnessed, one ton of animal waste could produce 50 gallons-worth of diesel-equivalent energy which is enough to power some homes for two weeks!

• Water pollution: While leaving your dog poop in the park may seem perfectly natural, it can actually contribute to water pollution. Many water-borne diseases that harm both humans and wildlife are carried in animal feces.

• Solid waste: Cat litter really adds up, too - over 2 million tons of clay cat litter is tossed into landfills in the US every year.

• Plastic trash: Most of us dispose of our animal companions’ feces in plastic bags - doggie bags for our canines, and litter liners for that cat litter. We know that plastic bag waste is a major problem, but it compounds poop issues - wrapping animal waste in plastic serves to mummify the waste, preserving it until the plastic bag breaks down (which can take hundreds of years).

It’s clear that we need to take our pets’ waste seriously in order to prevent the environmental impact linked to this issue. There are some simple things you can do to make a big impact on your pet waste problem, most important of which is to avoid the spread of diseases through your pet’s feces.

For the eco-minded dog owner, compostable bags could provide a better-for-the-environment alternative without compromising on convenience. Available in most pet stores, these bags are made primarily of a natural plant starch and they contain microorganisms meant to break the bag down in about a year.

You can compost your dog's waste, but not in your normal compost bin. A separate one needs to be made high in nitrogen and carbon materials.

If you don't want to go the DIY route, you can buy a canine waste disposal system, which essentially works like a mini septic tank that you bury in your backyard, occasionally adding water and powdered enzymes. A less intricate method, you can also simply dig a hole (at least six inches deep) and bury the dog's deposits. This requires commitment as it involves regular digging and will lead to having several temporary holes in your yard.

Whether you choose to compost or bury your dog's waste, be sure to keep it away from any edible gardens and, as always, make sure your dog is healthy before doing so. Any illnesses (from worms to diseases) can show up in your dog's stool and therefore shouldn't be handled or spread around your yard.

The Environmental Protection Agency suggests that the most environmentally friendly way of disposing of dog poop is to flush it. Scooping it up from the yard and dumping it straight in the toilet is the safest and most eco-friendly way to do this, but there are also water-soluble bags that are made of polyvinyl alcohol film and designed to be flushed. The film dissolves in water, and the rest of the bag and its contents should dissolve in about 30 days.

Neither bagging, composting, burying, or flushing are perfect methods. Which is right for you depends largely on your lifestyle and resources: Do you have room in your yard to compost it properly? Time to bury it? A hearty water system that can handle and treat it?

A mixture of these methods might be the best way to dispose of pet waste. The one method we can all agree upon that is NEVER acceptable is to leave it where your dog dropped it.

Happy Pet Month!

Vanessa Oceguera

Vanessa Oceguera is the executive director of Keep Columbus Beautiful. Her column is normally published in The Columbus Telegram every second Friday of the month.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0