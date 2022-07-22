Cleaning up for Columbus Days

Every year for Columbus Days, the city of Columbus has an influx of visitors for the festivities, many of whom will be driving down 23rd Street.

On 23rd Street, a small parcel of greenery on 26th Avenue and 23rd Street. on the north side houses two palm trees and a lot of weeds, according to Keep Columbus Beautiful (KCB) Executive Director Vanessa Oceguera. That's why KCB is asking for volunteers on July 25, starting at 6:30 p.m.

"We have drinks, it's going to be hot. We have gloves, sprayers, tools and all that too," Oceguera said.

Every year, KCB asks for volunteers to help weed, clean and trim the green spot ahead of Columbus Days, as both a beautification effort and maintenance for the spot.

"It’s just picking up trash and cleaning up that area in general. It's pretty bad at the moment, there are a lot of overgrown leaves and creeping viney stuff that’s taken over," Oceguera said.

Oceguera said anyone who wants to help is welcome, but to keep in mind that the project space is right next to 23rd Street for those with children.

"Really it's for anyone who can help out, smaller children would need to be supervised by parents, we're right on the highway but anyone who wants to help can come," Oceguera said.

Surprisingly, the name "The Island" precedes the large stainless steel trees that were added in 2013 by several Central Community College-Columbus students. Oceguera said it may get its name from being the only "green" spot along the strip.

"We called it that before the palm trees. It's been the only publicly-owned green thing in that whole corridor area," Oceguera said. "We try to make it look its best."

Sandie Fischer, membership and community engagement director with the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, said the spot, despite volunteers' best efforts, is resilient, hence the annual maintenance.

"Unfortunately, weeds love to grow there, which is funny, because I’ve said to Vanessa 'with the amount of weed killer we’ve put on that soil, you'd think it would be a desert,'” Fischer said.

Fischer added that this is also something of a reminder for residents of Columbus to look in their surroundings for other small maintenance projects they can do, even if it's just pulling a weed or picking up litter.

"Sometimes we walk through our front door we don’t see the stuff growing through cracks in our sidewalk. We get conditioned and don’t see things others maybe do," Fischer said.

Both Oceguera and Fischer urged this project as the first step to a "clean up, we have company" effort ahead of Columbus Days.

"It's been a few years now we've been promoting before Columbus Days to clean up, pick up garbage, clear trees and shrubs," Fischer said. "With people coming to Columbus, why not make it look great? If everyone took an hour to clean stuff up, the place would look amazing."