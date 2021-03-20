Climatologist predicts wetter conditions for coming spring

But, Nygren reiterated, yields still weren't as bad as might have been expected based on how dry the season finished.

"Whether that's just that we had enough moisture early in the season to carry stuff through or today's hybrids are better, it definitely hurt but it wasn't as bad as I think people thought," Nygren said.

Dutcher doesn't believe those dry conditions will repeat for farmers in the Platte County area at the beginning of this season, though.

"We've been seeing at least one event a month giving us at least a month's worth of precipitation," Dutcher said.

The timing of the precipitation has been fortuitous, too, especially in conjunction with warm and cold temperatures throughout the winter.

The storm that began about a week ago lined up almost perfectly with the anniversary of the 2019 flood and produced almost double the precipitation as the event two years ago.

The preceding warm weather made the difference, though, by melting the last of the snowpack from the February blizzard. In 2019, the heavy snowpack that filled ditches and culverts gave rainwater nowhere to go. Luckily, Dutcher said, that hasn't been the case this time around.