Climatologist predicts wetter conditions for coming spring

Associate Nebraska State Climatologist Al Dutcher believes the heavy winter has set the Platte County area up for a wetter agricultural season than last year.
In early December, Dutcher shared his weather outlook for the coming months with the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee over Zoom.
At the time, Dutcher said farmers in the area should hope for a very snowy winter to alleviate drought conditions for the 2021 season. That heavy winter panned out and Dutcher said the heavy precipitation should set farmers up for a more moist season than last year.
Colfax County Extension Educator Aaron Nygren said the drought last year certainly hurt yield for farmers, but not as much as he had expected.
"It was kind of dependent on the area. Yields were down for some of the dryland farmers," Nygren said.
Dryland farms refer to ground without irrigation systems installed or in operation. Statewide, Nygren said, 60% of the corn ground is irrigated and 50% of the soybean ground is irrigated.
"Platte is probably a higher percent than either Butler or Colfax," Nygren said.
Platte County benefits from being near the river, which means it is cheaper to pump water for irrigation.
"And even as you get north in the county, the aquifer is better in Platte than it is in Colfax," Nygren said.
But, Nygren reiterated, yields still weren't as bad as might have been expected based on how dry the season finished.
"Whether that's just that we had enough moisture early in the season to carry stuff through or today's hybrids are better, it definitely hurt but it wasn't as bad as I think people thought," Nygren said.
Dutcher doesn't believe those dry conditions will repeat for farmers in the Platte County area at the beginning of this season, though.
"We've been seeing at least one event a month giving us at least a month's worth of precipitation," Dutcher said.
The timing of the precipitation has been fortuitous, too, especially in conjunction with warm and cold temperatures throughout the winter.
The storm that began about a week ago lined up almost perfectly with the anniversary of the 2019 flood and produced almost double the precipitation as the event two years ago.
The preceding warm weather made the difference, though, by melting the last of the snowpack from the February blizzard. In 2019, the heavy snowpack that filled ditches and culverts gave rainwater nowhere to go. Luckily, Dutcher said, that hasn't been the case this time around.
"Be very, very grateful for that warm part of the winter. If we would have had February conditions in December followed up with these storms, there would have been a big snowpack on top of frozen ground," Dutcher said.
In the Platte County area, heavy snowpack on the ground ahead of the frigid mid-February temperatures helped insulate the ground, meaning it thawed faster when warm temperatures came. Because the ground was not frozen solid when the melt and rain started, it was able to soak up more moisture, preventing 2019 levels of flooding.
There was also less runoff thanks to the dry, warm weather at the start of March.
"This other storm that came out here just this last week, if it would have followed that melt without that two weeks of drying we'd have probably seen a bigger runoff component. But because of the dryness, it was able to absorb a lot of that," Dutcher said.
Dutcher said areas north of the Platte River are still dry, but he said that should be remedied by the storm system expected to pass through in the coming week.
Heading into the spring, Dutcher said he generally sees no issues with soil moisture from the central sandhills and to their east.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.