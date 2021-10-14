Closing the gap: Telecom company, public power district considering broadband idea

In a recent grant application, a telecommunications company and public power district have proposed an innovative way to close the rural internet service gap in Nebraska, along the same lines of an idea that has previously been discussed by Columbus area public power officials.

The high cost to build high-speed internet infrastructure prevents many telecom companies from serving rural areas. However, the lack of and need for internet access in rural locations became painfully obvious in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic sent people out of the office to work from home online.

Nearly all of the grant applications for the $20 million Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program (NBBP) came from telecom companies, but one application proposed a one-of-a-kind partnership between telecom and public power.

Nebraska law prohibits public power districts from selling internet service to residences and businesses, but by working together, Glenwood Telecommunications Company and South Central Public Power District could significantly reduce the cost of providing high speed internet access to under-served rural areas, specifically in Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties.

The public power district would own, install and maintain fiber optic cables and would lease use of them to the telecom company.

The type of relationship being proposed by Glenwood and South Central is similar to one that Loup Power District officials have speculated about in recent months, and in which Nebraska Public Power District's Pat Pope has long had an interest.

In fact, South Central's General Manager Craig Cox said Pope has played a big role in getting the idea this far.

If actualized, it would be the first telecom-public power partnership of its kind in Nebraska.

Glenwood General Manager Stan Rouse said the plan proposed in the NBBP grant application would expand Glenwood's existing broadband service infrastructure in the area.

Meanwhile, Cox said the power district could use the extra fiber to connect its substations and remote equipment, something Loup President/CEO Neal Suess has also mentioned as a benefit.

Cox said the project would cost of a lot of money initially, but that South Central is looking at the long term benefits of having broadband capability throughout its service territory. Rouse echoed that sentiment.

"Families not only want this, they need and deserve this. There are homes in rural areas that do not have access to internet, unless they subscribe to satellite or something with far lower speeds than fiber," Rouse said. "(High speed internet access) allows individuals to work from home and provides access to distance learning, as well as remote health care. There is also an economic impact as real estate values increase and businesses develop."

The point about economic development is one Pope has made many times in the past.

But, Cox stressed that it's still all just an idea -- nothing is set in stone.

"The NRTC (National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative) … did a pretty detailed study for us on what it would take, as a starting point, and put together the cost and some designs so that we could go out with those and apply for grants," Cox said.

Things look promising so far, Cox said, but cost remains a significant concern. South Central and GTC will have to wait to see what happens with the grant application.

"We know it's in its infancy," Rouse said. "I think we're both committed to trying to make it work and -- with assistance from grants and other funding -- we will do what we can to expand more reliable and robust broadband networks to people, which will improve life in rural Nebraska."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

