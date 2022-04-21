Cloud 9 Celebration to host prom for individuals with special needs

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, Columbus Night to Shine hasn’t had the chance to hold a prom for individuals with special needs, however, that will change this year.

Night to Shine has decided to rebrand into Cloud 9 Celebration as a way to host the formal dance.

Cloud 9 Committee Chairwoman Amber Stary said Cloud 9 is no longer sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation – which created Night to Shine by the Heisman-winning quarterback. Going forward, Cloud 9 is going to be organized through The Arc of Platte County, a Columbus Area United Way agency that provides programs and services to those with disabilities and their families.

“It’s a perfect fit,” Stary said of being under The Arc.

Cloud 9 Celebration is holding the prom from 6-9 p.m., Friday, April 29, at 1C | The Sanctuary, 2200 28th Ave. Similar to past Night to Shine prom nights, the event will consist of formal dresses, tuxedos, limo rides, a meal, music, dancing and many pictures.

Cloud 9 committee member Tom Goc said the dance is important for individuals with special needs – who are at least 14-years-old and older - as most of them have never been able to have such an experience.

To make such an event possible, Cloud 9 is looking for volunteers for the event. Helpers can be part of the “paparazzi” who would cheer on the attendees along the red carpet as they come in. Volunteers could also be an attendee’s buddy which would include enjoying a meal, dance and the festivities as part of their duties.

For more information about volunteering, search for Night to Shine Columbus Nebraska on Facebook.

“We have lots of volunteer opportunities,” Stary said. “It’s for anybody who needs service hours or wants a life-changing experience because, honestly, these experiences are life-changing."

Stary said the prom was made possible by an anonymous donor, as well as other donations from the community.

Stary said the switch will allow more freedom as the prom previously was held in February which is usually when it’s quite cold in Columbus.

Instead of hosting the traditional prom, Night to Shine held Parade of Fun back in February and last year the organization hosted Family Fun, Food and Lights.

Although those events happened, “it was not the same” as a traditional prom, Stary said.

“They have been wanting this prom for two years now so it’s about time we give it to them,” she said.

Goc said the dance also provides a sense of normalcy for the individuals.

“All of us struggled during that time (the COVID-19 pandemic). We couldn’t do a whole lot,” he said. “For them being marginalized in what they can do, it was even more difficult.”

Stary said she believes while COVID is still around, it isn’t as prevalent, meaning the dance could be held.

“These individuals have had a whole bunch of stuff taken away from them over the last couple of years,” Stary said. “These individuals just deserve to have something. They haven’t been able to do Special Olympics or any sports or anything. COVID has kept them doing the things that they wanted to do. This prom is something they look forward to every year.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

