The hard work that goes into putting on Cloud 9 Celebration’s prom night is worth every second to see individuals with special needs have the time of their lives.

Cloud 9 is seeking volunteers to help continue its tradition of giving individuals a very special night in the form of a dance, dinner, party bus rides and other fun activities.

The event started in 2019 as a way for individuals age 14 and older with special needs to get the full prom experience with tuxes, dresses, food, music and more.

Last year, it was rebranded as Cloud 9 Celebration and organized under the umbrella of The Arc of Platte County. Cloud 9 Committee Chairwoman Amber Stary said there were about 250 individuals who attended the 2022 event. Some people drive over 100 miles for the prom night experience.

“We didn't have as many volunteers as we needed, but it worked out because since we switched over, they had a choice whether they wanted a buddy or not,” Stary said. “We had probably about 300 volunteers. Usually a normal year we would have over 400 volunteers.”

There was a storm the night of the 2022 event, leaving the parking lot full of water, but Stary said it was still a fun time and there had been a magic show.

This year’s prom night preparation is well underway, with the group’s pancake feed fundraiser having been held Jan. 22 and the dress extravaganza held Feb. 5. Through the donations of community members, individuals received a dress for their special night.

“Every year we have the dress drive, and then the day for the girls to come try them on,” Cloud 9 Committee Member Chris Goc said. “Last year and this year, it was at XO Bridal. (The owner) opened up her store for the girls to come in and try on the dresses, which is a great experience for them because they get to be in the store and have a nice day.”

There were about 500 dresses donated to the cause, and they saw roughly 60 to 75 girls take a dress home, Goc said, adding there are still a few more people coming to look at dresses. The guys will soon be getting fitted for their tuxes.

Prom night itself is March 31 at 1C – The Sanctuary in Columbus, where it is held annually.

“We have use of the whole building there, which makes it nice for a lot of different things that we have during the dance,” Goc added. “There's karaoke, there's games… the party bus and the dinner.”

The party bus rides are probably one of the more popular activities as the individuals get to dance and enjoy music while being driven around town, she said.

Additionally, there is the appearance of “paparazzi” who take plenty of photos and cheer for the individuals when they come inside. There is also a hair and makeup portion of the event where the girls get dolled up for the camera.

“By the time the place is decorated and the individuals (arrive), they're so excited because the girls get their hair done beforehand and nails and everything,” Goc said.

Goc noted there will be a sensory room for those who get overstimulated from the dance, as well as a respite room for parents and caregivers.

It takes a local effort to put on the event each year, with many volunteers needed to help with every aspect of prom night.

Stary added she would like to see more volunteers and community members lending a hand this year.

“It's a very rewarding night and I feel like our community has really seen that and been able to enjoy the night just as much as the individuals do,” Stary said. “I just want our community to be able to accept our individuals like they should be accepted, and everybody kind of be as one. Our community can kind of come together and give the individuals opportunities that they wouldn't have otherwise.”

According to Goc, one of the more important roles is that of a buddy, who stick by an individual throughout the night and is their friend for the evening.

“When the individuals sign up for the dance they can also sign up for a buddy, which is a volunteer that kind of hangs with them throughout the dance, makes sure that they get on the party bus rides, they get their dinner, photos taken,” Goc said.

But, Goc said, those friendships can last longer than prom night.

“We have a few that have friendships that they do things outside of the dance, they get together for movies or other things,” she added. “That's kind of one of the neatest parts, is those developing friendships with people from the community.”

Stary said that once meeting you, many individuals will never forget you.

“They'll see you once and you will never be forgotten,” Stary said. “I feel like that's a rewarding experience for somebody who normally is not around somebody with special needs, to get the joy that they bring every day just from meeting them one time.”

From registration to helping with food, hairstyling and taking photos, volunteers are needed for everything. Those interested in volunteering can sign up via a Google form at bit.ly/3RZcaJj.

Donations are needed for the event as well. For more information on donating and/or volunteering, contact Stary at 402-910-2757.

As of Feb. 7, Goc said, 150 individuals were signed up for prom night along with 120 volunteers.

“We definitely need more volunteers and we're anticipating … almost 300 people for individuals coming from the surrounding area in Columbus,” she added.

After prom night is over, Goc noted, volunteers recognize how those who appear different from them are actually similar to them. They also have the chance to get to know the individuals on a personal level, she added.

Prom night wouldn’t be able to happen without the support from businesses and community members, Goc said. Stary echoed that, adding that, because of the rebranding, Cloud 9 is able to hold more events throughout the year.

Goc said she hopes to see everybody having a good time this year.

“It's just such a neat feeling to know that you've made close to 800 people happy, between the individuals and all of the volunteers. It's a really special night,” Goc said.

“Their smiles are worth a million bucks and that says it all.”