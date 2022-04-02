Club notes - April 2

Catholic Daughters of the Americas

The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Little Flower #988 met on March 14, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at St. Bon’s Parish Center with 22 members present. Also present were the winners of this year’s Education Contest, along with their parents and some family members.

Regent Lugene Torczon welcomed all present and then turned the program over to Sandi Seckel, who coordinates this contest for the students attending Catholic schools in Columbus. Each current winner in each separate category was recognized. As the name of each was announced, they came forward to receive their award. Several state winners from last year as well as one national winner were also announced. After all presentations were complete, refreshments were had by all in attendance.

The business meeting was begun with roll call of officers. Treasurer Laurie Hergott and Vice Regent Deb Hamling were both excused. Minutes of the February meeting were read and approved after one correction, and a thank you was read from Scotus for the scholarship donation we made. Lugene Torczon, the regent, read the treasurer’s report in the absence of the treasurer. She also reminded members to sign up for the Day of Prayer in Fremont on April 30. Bills were presented for payment approval. These covered expenses for the rummage sale as well as the Education Contest program and awards.

Barb Cave reported on the success of the rummage sale. Laurie Cemper then gave a report on the rosaries she has made and delivered to three parishes in Columbus for first communions and confirmations. These totaled 189 rosaries. This report was followed by a discussion about rosaries for RCIA participants.

Renee Henggeler has let us know that she will be present at our April meeting with more information on helping with the Habitat for Humanity build. She also let us know that our date for this could be changed to April 29.

We were then reminded of the CDA Mass on March 25 at 8:15 a.m. at St. Bon’s.

After the committee was thanked, the 50/50 drawing was held with the winners being Bonnie Soulliere and Mary Ann Schmidt. Door prizes were won by Rose Kuta, Jan Brezinski and Lois Kuta. Before we dispersed, Lois Kuta reminded members of the 24-hour prayer vigil at St. Isidore’s one June 24 and 25. She will have a sign-up sheet for this at the April meeting. Laurie Cemper then made a motion to adjourn, Carolyn Wulff seconded, it passed and the meeting was adjourned.

