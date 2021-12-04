CMS eighth-grade students learn real-life skills through Chamber program

Columbus Middle School eighth-graders had a chance on Friday to witness what it’s like to be an adult by learning how to balance a budget.

Around 300 students – who were broken down to 70 in four sections - participated in the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Reality 101 course at the CMS gym, 2200 26th St. Reality 101 is part of the chamber’s Drive for Five program which in part helps students get a better understanding of job opportunities in the area.

“It’s very much like being an adult,” Chamber Workforce Programs and Recruitment Director Kara Asmus said of the occasion. “It’s probably the first time a lot of them have heard of balancing a checkbook. It shows that child care, homes and even a pair of jeans cost Mom and Dad a lot of money. We have to plan for those things. We just can’t go buy whatever we want.”

As part of the program, students visited various booths run by Columbus Public Schools staff or chamber or community members. The kids had a set budget – which included gross pay, taxes and student loans - and went to various vendors to fill out their checkbooks. The booths included housing, vehicles, medical, technology with phones, television and computers, utilities, insurance, groceries, clothing and more.

Additionally, the eighth graders had to visit the “Life Rolls On” booth twice. The stand gave the kids an unforeseen financial circumstance that they had to fit into their budget.

CMS counselor Malia White said she believes the experience was incredibly beneficial for the students, adding she couldn’t recall a similar learning opportunity when she was in either high school or middle school.

“It gives them such good basic life skills,” White said. “It gives them steps like if you buy a car, you need to buy car insurance.”

She added while helping the eighth graders she noticed how quickly their thoughts changed when they were preparing their budget.

“It was so funny,” White said. “… There were so many comments like, ‘Do I have to pay taxes?’ or ‘Kids cost that much money for day care?’ or ‘There’s no way my family is going on vacation.’”

Chamber President Dawson Brunswick said essentially the program was giving the students a lifelike adulthood experience.

“It’s as close to reality as we can get while getting these eighth graders' experience of what life will be,” he said. “Sometimes it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. … There’s all these different areas that we’re trying to expose them to.”

Asmus said the time was used to provide the students an overview of what it's like to be an adult.

“You need a good job. You need a plan for how I am going to pay for my child care, housing and car,” she said. “Some of those things are mandatory.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

