CMS production of 'Moana JR.' this weekend

Attendees of Columbus Middle School’s production of “Moana JR.” being held this weekend can expect to feel a wide variety of emotions, according to cast members.

The musical will be based on the 2016 Disney film “Moana.” It will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the Nantkes Performing Arts Center at Columbus Middle School, 2200 26th St. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for children. C-stamps will be accepted.

The story follows Moana, the daughter of a village chief who is chosen by the ocean to reunite a mystical relic with Te Fiti, a goddess. A blight strikes the island, so Moana sets sail in search of a demigod in the hopes of returning this relic to Te Fiti to save her people.

Ibana Kibalya, 14, who will portray Moana, noted the strength of her character.

“She's very brave and courageous and she goes out of her way to save her village,” Kibalya said.

Gama Tellez, 15, will channel the mischievous spirit of Maui.

“My character is a demigod who hasn't seen a human since a long time, for a thousand years, who is surprised to see one. He's really energetic, really brave, really full of himself,” Tellez said.

Both cast members mentioned the range of emotions felt throughout the production

“I feel like people can learn a lot from it because it's telling a lot of different stories … it's emotional -- from happy to sad, proud too. Proud to angry,” Kibalya said.

Tellez agreed.

“It gives out a lot of emotions,” Tellez said. “It might make someone (cry), in a good way but not in a bad way.”

The “Moana JR.” music and lyrics were written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina, and Ian Weinberger adapted and arranged the music and orchestrations.

According to head director Celeste Ditter, a team of people simplify these kind of shows into a 60 to 90 minute production for younger kids.

Ditter called this musical’s cast outstanding.

“They have really learned to work through things together,” Ditter said. “It's like when you hit adversity, when go through that and how you handle it. Every day they come back stronger. What they're doing when I of asked them is really hard. I'm asking them to do multiple high level skills at the same time.”

It takes focus and grit, she added.

“When your director is saying, 'No, we're not getting it. We have to fix this. Try this, do it again. No, we have to try it differently,'” Ditter said. “When we finally get it, we don't stop doing it. We do it again, over and over correctly. It takes like a positive attitude, grit and a go get 'em attitude, even when things get hard.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.