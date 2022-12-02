CMS putting on performance of 'Stuart Little'

When a human family adopts a mouse from an orphanage in E.B. White's "Stuart Little," it begins a journey of acceptance for the Little family as they experience his previously-unknown mouse struggles.

For Columbus Middle School students, however, it begins a journey of fun and creative storytelling as they put their unique spin on Joseph Robinette's adaptation of the classic rodent romp.

Play Director and CMS Music Teacher Stephanie Bourek-Hoyt said this was a bit of a change of pace for her as the production is just a play with no music, but that she thinks plays are important for younger actors.

"Sometimes people forget that a play is just acting. I think for this age they need to learn stage direction, props and set and what all of that is before you add the music," Bourek-Hoyt said. "Music is what I do for a living but it's fun to take that element out and do something new."

Bourek-Hoyt noted that the students have only been able to perform on the Nantkes stage five times in the course of the three months they've had to learn the play. In that time, she said, they have learned it quickly.

"People are going to be blown away that these are 10 and 11-year-olds, a couple 12-year-olds, but most of these kids are 10 or 11. Some have never been on stage before and they learned this in three months," Bourek-Hoyt said.

Fifth Grader Noah Anderson said his favorite part about his character, Stuart Little, is that he gets to drive a small car for the part. The story is pretty straightforward from his point of view.

"I get adopted by a human family, a mouse, then a bird one day comes in from window, I fall in love, cats want to eat her, so then she goes away then I go out into the world and look for her and have all these crazy adventures on the way," Anderson said.

"We had to come up with backstories and my backstory is I was flying with the pigeons to meet up when we saw the sailboat scene, we decided to watch and I went looking for food and that’s when I ran into the Littles’ house," Hensley Wagner, who plays Margalo the bird, said.

The actors have their favorite scenes in the play was well, many of which play with the nuances of animal social structures and relative size of every day objects.

"My favorite part is when Stuart comes out with a giant ping pong ball and I come out with a normal sized one and I say 'thanks, Stuart,'" Mason Betz, who plays George Little said.

"One of my favorite scenes is when Margalo goes after Stuart and there's this whole 'flying away' scene," said Sadie Mimick, who plays Snowbell the cat.

The play will show at 7 p.m. on Dec. 2 and at 2 p.m. on Dec. 3 in the Nantkes Performing Arts Center at 2200 26th St. Admission for adults is $5 and students $3. C-Stamps will be accepted.