CMS students take part in Reality 101

Eighth graders at Columbus Middle School got a strong dose of reality Friday morning.

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce lead Reality 101 in which CMS students are given a hypothetical job and salary and must visit different booths to budget for expenses they’ll face as adults, including housing, vehicles, utilities, personal care, insurance, etc. They were also given a number of children they would have to care for and had to factor in the costs of child care.

Sarah Ehlers, director of talent and workforce development for the chamber, noted the shock the students experienced upon realizing that things cost more than they expected. The expenses given at Reality 101 are updated regularly to reflect real-world prices. Some of the kids also seemed to appreciate how hard their parents work to get what they have, she added.

They were able to look at other ways to generate more income, such as working overtime, she said.

“They're thinking outside the box too,” Ehlers said. “Some are realizing that they (can) get part-time jobs and how much schooling costs. So far this group, for being eighth graders, the maturity levels are a lot higher than I thought it would be. Not that I thought it would be low but that I'm impressed with the maturity level of these eighth graders.”

A booth called “Life Rolls On” gave the kids a boost or unexpected situation, such as getting sick and needing to pay medical bills.

“Consequences for choices and actions they make, along with 'can I afford this car?', whether I need to realize that after I go to do everything, I need to go get a different car or a different house, or how much pets really do cost,” Ehlers said, adding it also forces the kids to think about if they can afford to take a vacation, donate to charity and eventually retire.

“It's really eye-opening to them to realize all these different facets of life that they just haven't quite experienced yet. But it just gives them that hint; it gives them that hint of reality to hopefully give them a little bit of a foundation.”

Some of the students on Friday appeared to experience just that, such as 14-year-old Ethan Boswell.

Boswell, who was assigned the job of a medical doctor making about $25,000 a month with no children, said he was on his way to the legal booth when he was stopped by The Telegram.

“I just got caught for speeding so I have to go take care of that,” Boswell said, noting he would find out what his fine is at the booth.

Boswell had also been headed toward the personal care booth as he was presented with a scenario in which his mother would be staying with him for two weeks and he needed to budget for that expense.

“Money doesn't come that easy,” he said. “And there's other stuff to take care of before your wants.”

Kyler Ahrens, 13, was assigned the job of an electrical engineer and had two children to budget expenses for. When speaking with The Telegram, he had calculated his student loans, health insurance, home insurance and child care.

“That took a lot of money, the kids – it was like $1,200,” Ahrens said.

Ahrens noted the benefit Reality 101 had given him so far.

“A lot of times, I'll think, 'oh, my parents won't get me this just because they're being mean.' Really, they probably don't have the money for it,” Ahrens said. “I mean, I've been to two stations, three stations and I already know.”

Ahrens added the experience helps him understand the decisions his parents have to make and it will help him in the future as well.

“It should help me make decisions along the road,” he said.

Gennesis Diego, 13, was assigned the position of a construction supervisor with two children and had recently finished calculating her child care, house rental and energy expenses.

Diego said she was learning quite a bit from the event.

“For starters, I think I appreciated my parents more. And the things they let me do, especially with all the money that they have to spend for things they have to get,” Diego said.

Ehlers noted the chamber hears positive feedback each time they hold Reality 101, which is a part of its Drive for Five workplace development initiative. The chamber put out a call for 75 volunteers for the event. Ehlers said the chamber sees plenty of support from community members to help out with Reality 101 and similar initiatives that take place at all of the school districts.

“It is basically a huge game of Life,” Ehlers said. “They (volunteers) have so much fun listening to these kids and how they're perceiving things, they all just love to be able to give back. I've never had an issue getting volunteers for this. We've always gotten just amazing, awesome feedback from this program, not only from the city but from places outside of Columbus who want to learn more.”