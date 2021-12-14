CMS vocal music raises over $7K for service project

When Columbus Middle School vocal music teacher Celeste Ditter prepares for her class’ upcoming service project, she said she wants to let her students know the importance of helping.

“When you do a service project because somebody makes you do it, you really only do the bare minimum because you’re doing it for somebody else,” Ditter said. “But when you see a need, something inside of you is awakened. You do it because you feel like you must. It’s a part inside of you that needs to help. That’s when kids do outstanding things.”

Coming off of this year’s service project, it seems like her students took her message to heart.

Over the past three weeks, the CMS vocal music students raised over $7,000 for their service project which was for the local Holiday Spirit Co-op program. Last week, the kids purchased gifts for families in the program – which helps kids in need during the holidays by providing them presents from their “list of needs and wants,” Ditter said.

“The Holiday Spirit Co-op will (help a) number the families and children anonymously so that when community members want to go and pay for a child’s Christmas present, they never know who the child is or the family,” Ditter said. “It’s always anonymous.”

Meanwhile, the remaining funds from the middle school’s service project went toward Water Wells for Africa. The organization drills water wells for villages in Africa that are far from a water source, Ditter said.

Ditter said she was impressed with the kids' effort as their goal was to raise at least $4,800.

“They did an outstanding job,” said Ditter, adding it was the second-highest amount ever raised. “… I think the world of them. My accompanist and I are the ones who organize it but … it’s not our project, it’s theirs.”

She added the Columbus Public Schools Foundation also helps by keeping track of the money.

It was the 11th year for the service project. On each occasion, there’s a goal amount of which individual students should hit. This time it was $21 to coincide with the year 2021, Ditter said.

As part of the fundraiser, students are tasked with volunteering their time by doing chores or tasks for either their family or neighbor to raise money, Ditter said. Additionally, they can ask friends or family for donations, she added.

“They work hard to find a combination of both things in a three-week time,” she said.

For CMS eighth-grader Ace DeWine, he wanted to go all out this year. He said after years of asking for donations he decided to volunteer his time by helping rake up leaves at his parents’ house, as well as assisting on other projects.

DeWine added he’s happy that the money will help individuals in need.

“It’s a good feeling that you can actually help out and you feel a part of it,” he said.

Ditter has shown her students how impactful their contributions are not just local but globally. She said her kids watched videos from Water Wells for Africa and learned how vital it is for the villages to have such wells.

“It (shows) the cycle of poverty and how they can’t break it because kids can’t go to school because their job is to walk to these watering holes that are completely dirty and have unsafe water,” said Ditter. “The only way for that community to break free of that cycle is to get clean water.”

Over the years, CMS has raised so much money for the organization that one of the wells has a plaque with the vocal choir team’s name on it, Ditter said. She added the school is close to the honor on another well.

“I tell the students, ‘You literally change the course of mankind when you do these types of things, whether small or big,’” said Ditter. “'When we work together, we can really make a difference.’”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

