CO2 pipelines eye Platte County

Summit Carbon Solutions is moving forward with a project to install an underground CO2 pipeline across five states, including Nebraska, part of which is expected to pass through Platte County.

"It's taking that carbon dioxide that would otherwise be emitted into the atmosphere, compressing it and transporting it for permanent storage so we can lower the carbon intensity of industrial products like ethanol," Dayton Murty said at a Tuesday morning Platte County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Murty is the director of government relations for CP Strategies, a Lincoln-based lobbying/government affairs firm working with Summit Carbon Solutions (SCS) on the pipeline project. Murty explained that, as part of the project, equipment will be installed at partner facilities -- like ethanol plants, for example -- to capture CO2. Underground pipelines will then transport the CO2 to a storage, or sequestration, site in North Dakota.

Construction hasn't started on the SCS project -- yet.

"We've been reaching out to landowners to request access to survey the potential pipeline route from September 2021 through February 2022. October 2021 through March 2023 we'll be working with landowners to acquire those land rights and get those agreements in place," Murty said. "...Throughout 2022 our legal team will be working to acquire the necessary permits, road use agreements in the five different states. Following permit approval for the project, we'll have construction begin."

"There's another company doing a similar thing," District 6 Supervisor Jerry Engdahl said. "They're coming from the northwest corner of Platte County down to Columbus."

Indeed, Navigator CO2 Ventures has plans for the Heartland Greenway System, another CO2 pipeline project that will cover multiple states and pass through Platte County.

"Based on my understanding, we're doing a similar project, but the difference is where we're going to end up. We are going to a storage site in North Dakota. ... I believe they are going to Illinois," Murty said. "...That's been a common theme among the project areas, is a little bit of confusion there."

In an Oct. 14, 2021 press release, Navigator announced that it would be moving forward with development and construction of the Heartland Greenway in the Midwest. Most of the Heartland Greenway will be located in Iowa, with branches reaching into Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Illinois.

"Multiple permanent sequestration locations are being actively developed in south-central Illinois," the Oct. 14 Heartland Greenway press release said.

The Heartland Greenway project seems to be in a similar stage as the SCS pipeline.

"Having successfully reached the initial approval phase, Navigator has commenced the process to obtain all the necessary permits to construct the Heartland Greenway and start initial system commissioning during late 2024 and into early 2025," the Oct. 14 release said.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

