Coach Brock retires from Lakeview

After nearly a decade-and-a-half, Jim Brock is retiring as head coach of the Lakeview Community Schools cross country program.

"He's been with us a long time and has done a nice job and he really, genuinely cares for the kids," Lakeview Activities Director Jake Shadley said at a Jan. 10 evening Lakeview school board meeting.

When he spoke to the Telegram on Friday, Brock called himself an "old farmer."

"I went to Lakeview for four years but I did not do cross country, I did distance and track," Brock said. "...It was a struggle but I loved every minute of it. I'm not a school employee. I run my own business, I farm by myself, so when I had meets and practice it was hard...but I got it done somehow."

He got involved with Lakeview's cross country program as a parent in about 2003, the same year his youngest daughter went to state.

"I started following the team a little bit and helping with the team because at that time there was only one coach," Brock said.

After that coach left -- in about 2006 or 2008, Brock estimated -- one of the runners called Brock up to ask if he would take over.

Recruitment has always been the most challenging part of the program, Brock said.

"I started building the program by asking a lot of kids if they'd be willing to try cross country," Brock said. "...I would go to basketball games and wrestling meets and if I saw somebody that I thought could run, as soon as it was over I'd find them or their parents and say, 'You know, you need to do cross country next year,' and I got to recruit some really talented athletes that way."

Judging from what others have said, Brock is nothing short of a miracle-worker.

"He really went and recruited. He got a lot of kids involved who didn't even like running," Lakeview Board President Keith Runge said on Jan. 10.

Jake Shadley said Brock even convinced his daughter to participate in cross country for one year.

Brock said he saw interest in cross country increase during Kaleb Lusche's time with the program.

"By chance, one of the best athletes that I ever coached -- and one of the better athletes at the school for sure at the time -- (was) Kaleb Lusche, and he just set a lot of new records while he was at the school. That snowballed into it suddenly being cool to be a cross country runner," Brock said.

Some of Brock's proudest moments as a coach have come from helping students grow and push themselves. Lusche is an example of that, but it's not all about setting records -- personal achievements have meant just as much, if not more, to Brock.

"I had a runner who was a bigger young man, who was maybe a little bit overweight," Brock said. "He came out and ran cross country and...he started out the season running 38 minutes. ... And we said, 'You know what, we're just going to set a goal and try to get to 30.' And he did it."

Brock said his goal as a coach has always been to teach people to love to run.

"Use it as a lifelong exercise to stay healthy," Brock said. "...Running is something that you can do your whole life."

Brock said there are a number of reasons he's stepping away now.

"I haven't run very much this winter. That's one of the reasons I retired -- my knees were firing up last year and couldn't put in the 5 or 6 miles that the kids do," Brock said. "...I always said when I was coaching that if I couldn't run with the kids so that I could coach them and watch their stride, that I wouldn't be coaching the way I wanted to."

He also knows that if he goes now, he's leaving the program in a good place.

"I never wanted to leave the program empty when I did leave, and we have some really good athletes coming up. ... And obviously I didn't my replacement, but I had two assistants last year and...was hoping one or both of them would take the job, and that's what's happening," Brock said. "They both love the kids like I do and they both love the sport."

Brock is passing the reigns over to Lakeview teacher and former Columbus High School cross country coach Dave Licari.

There were some kind and appreciative words on Jan. 10 as the Lakeview school board accepted Brock's resignation.

"I thank him for all he's done for the school over the years," Board Member Chad Anderson said.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

