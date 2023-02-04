Only select individuals of well-known stature like Beyoncé, Adele, Bono and Cher go by one name and are instantly recognized. But in Columbus, more specifically those who patronize The Broken Mug, there’s Angey.

Chances are if you frequent The Broken Mug, General Manager Angey Johnson will greet you with a smile, know your order and have it ready for you before you reach the counter. And if you’re a newbie, it won’t be long before she’s mastered your order.

“You work for the customer, that’s always what has been taught to me. So I’ve always loved to strive and please the customer, make their day better any way I can,” Johnson said. “Whatever I can do to connect with people and make their day better.

“I love every second of it. I love creating the relationships with the customers, seeing our usuals come in and just sitting back and taking it all in.”

This is no coincidence. Johnson’s bubbly personality, grit, leadership and desire to serve her community can be attributed to her heritage. She’s a self-proclaimed proud farm girl and Monroe native who grew up surrounded by family and spent a lot of time on the dirt track. Her grandparents, Sam and the late “Abe” Lincoln are the founders of the historic U.S. 30 Speedway, the longtime auto racing facility located 3 miles west of Columbus that has become known for its “Thursday Night Thunder” series.

“I was born the year it opened, so dirt-track racing is very thick in my blood. It’s one of my true passions in life. Life’s all about race cars,” Johnson said, with a big smile. “So I’ve always had a good sense of community and Midwestern values.”

Johnson got her start working at U.S. 30 when she was “just knee-high to a grasshopper,” handing out programs to attendees. She graduated to concessions, bagging and dishing out popcorn at age 10. By her mid-teens, she was the concessions stand manager, but also helped her family with promoting the races.

Coming from an immediate family with several siblings, in addition to having her other relatives around, she quickly learned the importance of having a strong work ethic and building relationships.

“My grandparents were a big part of my life, my aunts and uncles were additional parents, and my cousins were basically my siblings,” Johnson recalled, noting her grandfather was also known for organizing “battle of the bands” events in the area throughout the 1950s and 1960s. “My grandpa is my hero. He’s basically my inspiration for everything.”

Johnson soon graduated from Twin River High School, and though she did spend a little time living in Lincoln, she made her way back to the Columbus area. Her experience in hotel management and encouragement from colleagues like Colette Hansen over the years helped her realize her natural ability and love for customer service and leadership.

She joined the team at The Broken Mug as the trolley manager when it opened outside the main shop, 2200 28th Ave., in November 2020. That came about after her friend, Lindsay Kool, who worked there and is still on staff in a part-time role to this day, put her in touch with Owner Mandy Tuls.

“I met Mandy and loved her immediately,” Johnson said. “Our connection was and is great, our energy just matched.”

In March, Johnson will celebrate one year as The Broken Mug’s general manager after being promoted in 2022.

“Angey gets things done,” Tuls said. “She’s a go-getter who is always on the move and follows through with everything she promises. She has been a good leader.”

Perhaps what sets Johnson apart from others is her style of leadership. She admittedly struggles with delegating and continues to work on it, but takes pride in mentoring her team, which features a lot of female youth. She hopes to inspire them like the strong leaders she has had throughout her life.

“I love teaching them the fundamental building blocks for their employment. We know we’re a stepping stone, but I want to give them the tools to go forward in their careers,” she said. “To this day, I love waking up to come to work. For one, I get amazing coffee. But then there’s the passion for working with everyone else. We all push each other.”

That family approach to the business is something she credits to Tuls, who she called “a great leader.”

“When one of us is having a bad day, we lift one another up. And Mandy is just a phone call away, so it’s easy to love what you do,” she said.

The patrons are a big part of that, too. Johnson said it has been humbling to have customers come in to share big milestones like pregnancies and graduations with the staff. There was one patron whose family made a special request after their loved one died that will always stay with her.

“Our coffee cup was actually requested for a customer who unfortunately passed away and they wanted to put one of our coffee cups in her casket because we were a part of her story,” Johnson said.

It’s a testament to a motto the team lives by: “L.O.V.E. (Leaving Others Very Energized)."

“We always want to fill your cup, not just with our coffee and our pastries and food, but with our love and energy,” she said. “So those kinds of things mean a great deal. They make us all want to work even harder.”

Although The Broken Mug is a big part of her life, her heart will always have a soft spot for auto-racing. She and a group of friends a few years ago formed Dirt Crown Promotions, a stock car summer series. Weather and the COVID-19 pandemic caused problems for the organizers in the first few years, but the team has got things up and running. This summer, they’ll have a series featured throughout Nebraska and another that goes through South Dakota, Iowa and Kansas.

Scott Angell is one of Johnson’s business partners on the venture and a longtime friend. They met when they were just kids at U.S. 30 Speedway about 26 years ago. He said Johnson is a special person.

“She has been a great friend and coworker. She’s just always there,” the Gretna resident said. “And she’s always open to ideas and providing input into new and old ideas. She’s always willing to help, and I can always talk about racing with her.”

Racing and coffee certainly keep Johnson busy. But she’s also a proud family woman. She has three children: Kasen, a high school sophomore; Braeden, an eighth-grade student; and daughter Aubrey, a kindergartner. She relishes taking time to go to their various activities to support them and being a mother.

“I have a shirt that says, ‘I live on coffee and chaos,’ and that’s 100% my life,” Johnson said, with a laugh.

When it comes to the menu at The Broken Mug, Johnson is known to particularly enjoy the honey barbecue chicken bacon salad, the California panini and the smokey piggy melt. She’s also got a signature drink, appropriately titled “The Angey.” It’s an iced Broken Mug mocha with hot shots of espresso, caramel drizzle and sweet vanilla cold foam.

Rest assured, when people see Johnson all smiles at the shop, in the trolley or the satellite location in the soon-to-be-opened downtown community building that will house City Hall, the Columbus Public Library, a children’s museum and more, it’s no act.

Building relationships with her staff and customers, learning people’s names and their drink orders, those efforts are part of her passion. Making people smile and having an impact on their lives to the extent like the woman who had a Broken Mug cup placed in her casket, is what drives her.

“In a world that can be so cruel and mean and dark, that we are someone's happy, that’s everything,” Johnson said.

“That means we have done our job to be kind and passionate and be something so happy in somebody’s life. That means I’m doing my job, I am who I was raised to be, and my girls and us as a whole are doing what we were meant to do.”