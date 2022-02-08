 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLD AS ICE

Columbus ice

As part of ice rescue training in nearby Butler County, members of the David City Volunteer Fire Department and Schuyler Fire-Rescue pull a "victim" and "rescuer" onto shore on Feb. 5 at the David City park. Bo Tibbets of Technical Rescue International said the training consists of a classroom lecture, a level one course as seen on Feb. 5 and an advanced course. There were a mix of both new students and those there to recertify their credentials at the training held over the weekend.

 Hannah Schrodt

