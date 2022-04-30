Cold windy spring has impacts

Seems like this is one of those springs, summer can’t get here fast enough. Certainly a lack of moisture defines spring 2022, but the lower than average temperatures, coupled with daily “gusts” of consistent, steady wind make this a spring we all want to forget. Probably shouldn’t be taking out all the trees and shelterbelts we see on a weekly basis freeing dirt and debris.

It’s not like we have had a bad winter, it’s just most people want to go outside and enjoy something other than a wind tunnel. Working on several streams the past month is a little spooky as most of them are roughly 50% of the flow of what they normally are this time of year. Makes one wonder what July will bring.

Bird migrations show some of this, with the early pioneer species arriving later than usual in some cases and species observed. I have heard the northern cardinals (a winter resident) calling incessantly up until this past week. Robins, northern flickers, great-tailed grackles, redwings, and now finches and sparrows have finally arrived in appreciable numbers which typically happens in earlier April. We usually document a piping plover by now, but have not seen one yet. We have seen ibis’ and dowitchers close to Columbus, and some common loons in eastern Nebraska which was unique.

We have several bird studies being conducted and a summary statement from late April on one of our projects going to western Nebraska were as follows: Although conditions during the drive were windy and not great for making bird observations, the number of birds observed supports the conclusion that the waterfowl migration is over or very nearly over. There were no observations of Sandhill cranes. Total observations of birds were: Canada goose 2, double crested cormorant 9, spoonbills 6, blue heron 1, crow 2, blackbirds spp. 100s-1000s—plus perhaps 40 mixed waterfowl observed. Obviously, birds that typically migrate later (insectivores, dickcissel, etc.) are not yet here, but at least the waterfowl and crane migration is either over or almost over.

Morel mushrooms are typically peaking right now, but soil conditions are so dry in many of the best habitats, only the small expressions of their fruiting bodies have been reported. Predicted rains may remedy the situation. Male pheasants typically starting spring “crowing” around April 8, but landscapes have been silent. We have not heard any, until recently, but the reality is there are very few to hear.

Chorus frogs usually active in late March, have been silent through April. That may be a function of minimal wetted habitat, as well. Small Myotis bats, however, were seen foraging for insects in late March, even though cold temperatures were commonplace. In a multi-state area we have seen numerous dead birds (end of winter mortalities), along with dead turtles and diseased smaller mammals like coons and skunks. The answer may be blowing in the wind?

Nature has been regulating natural populations of all organisms since the beginning of time and it is fascinating (and disappointing) to see how climate and land use alterations can impact our local environment. The need for wise management of our natural resources has never been greater as our society continues to grow and the complexities of the day never seem to simplify.

I noticed the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (and other agencies) are promoting citizen science programs like the City Nature Challenge this coming weekend which would be good for Columbus to have at some point. These programs elevate environmental awareness and get the public engaged into what is in their own backyards. I can’t emphasize enough it can’t stop there. We need to make sure those who represent us locally and in Washington D.C. exhibit common sense, cost effective approaches to natural resource management and wildlife protection (and other issues!), so we can chose wisely at the ballot box. Future generations are counting on us.

Smoke and mirrors is constantly employed in rhetoric politician’s use and a most recent example is the renewable push by the Biden administration. In reality, wind and solar developers are hesitant to invest in projects in an uncertain world we now see as a flat-line in major new development. Our leaders need to be confident and surrounded by intelligent staff to inform their decision making processes for all citizens and remaining resources. Wouldn’t conventional (Keystone pipeline) and alternative energy development (wind and solar) be wise in a world that now is tormented by countries who have dictators for leaders? But these may be discussions for another day.

Even though the Great Plains would go dry for centuries with no or minimal record of sustainable life, I believe the wind will die down, the rains will come and sooner or later people will truly care about the natural world around us. The environment is everyone’s business and paying more attention to nature and all the changes of the day, is a big step forward. Get outside anyway!

Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com.

