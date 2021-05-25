Collecting cans to feed the hungry: Can Care-A-Van set to return in June

Around this time last year, higher demand was seen at the Platte County Food Pantry, with the number of residents needing the nonprofit’s services having steadily increased day by day, The Telegram reported in April 2020.

With a decline in positive COVID-19 cases and widespread availability of vaccines, things have started to slow down at the nonprofit, 3020 18th St. Suite #13.

“We've seen a drastic drop off with our numbers here … during the month of April (2021),” Berry said, noting that things have gotten busier in May.

“I'm just kind of assuming from what others have said here is that school will be getting out so all the kids will be eating at home instead of going to the school for their lunches. And so probably it will start picking back up a little bit more.”

People in Platte County are still having trouble finding employment or otherwise continue to need food assistance, Berry said.

“COVID did hurt a lot of people, there's still a lot of people out there that are still feeling the effects of it,” Berry said. “There are some places where the jobs no longer exist. Yes, Columbus does have a lot of job openings right now but sometimes it just doesn't fit or just doesn't work out, so there are people who still are in need.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrdot@lee.net.

