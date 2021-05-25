Collecting cans to feed the hungry: Can Care-A-Van set to return in June

The annual Can Care-A-Van event is slated for next month following an uncertain year with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Platte County Food Pantry Director Jan Berry said Can Care-A-Van will be in Columbus from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 17 in the Pizza Ranch parking lot, 2266 33rd Ave.
Items needed are nonperishables, including canned vegetables and fruit, canned meat (such as tuna or chicken), pasta, pasta sauce, Hamburger Helper, laundry and dishwashing detergent, peanut butter, jelly, pudding, Jell-O, pancake mix and syrup, juices to drink, soup, canned tomatoes and ramen noodles.
People can also give a cash donation.
“A $2 cash donation would be equal to one pound of food collected,” Berry said.
The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic last year caused some delays for the 2020 installment. The fundraiser is held by 10/11 KOLN/KGIN.
But, the event collected a total of 186,303 pounds of food throughout Nebraska with 58,032 pounds being collected in Columbus alone, according to KOLN/KGIN’s website.
This year’s event will most likely look the same as in previous years, Berry said, though she noted that this will be her first time with the fundraiser. Berry started in her role as the food pantry's director after the last Can Care-A-Van was held.
Around this time last year, higher demand was seen at the Platte County Food Pantry, with the number of residents needing the nonprofit’s services having steadily increased day by day, The Telegram reported in April 2020.
With a decline in positive COVID-19 cases and widespread availability of vaccines, things have started to slow down at the nonprofit, 3020 18th St. Suite #13.
“We've seen a drastic drop off with our numbers here … during the month of April (2021),” Berry said, noting that things have gotten busier in May.
“I'm just kind of assuming from what others have said here is that school will be getting out so all the kids will be eating at home instead of going to the school for their lunches. And so probably it will start picking back up a little bit more.”
People in Platte County are still having trouble finding employment or otherwise continue to need food assistance, Berry said.
“COVID did hurt a lot of people, there's still a lot of people out there that are still feeling the effects of it,” Berry said. “There are some places where the jobs no longer exist. Yes, Columbus does have a lot of job openings right now but sometimes it just doesn't fit or just doesn't work out, so there are people who still are in need.”
