College Savings Month, CCC/Western Governors University partnership announced

College Savings Month has been officially declared for the entirety of September by Gov. Pete Ricketts, per a press release sent out on Sept. 6.

The declaration, Ricketts said, comes as a reminder to those concerned with the cost of a post-secondary education on how to most effectively plan for that investment.

"As parents, we want to provide our children with every opportunity to achieve their dreams," Ricketts said.

That investment can come in the form of a NEST 529 College Savings Plan, Ricketts added, which are state-sponsored, tax-advantaged investment plans for college education that can be applied at a variety of schools.

"By contributing to a NEST 529 College Savings Plan, families can invest in a child’s postsecondary education and benefit from the plan’s tax advantages," Ricketts said.

Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante said in the release that he hopes the declaration encourages people to discuss their investment options.

In a similar vein, Central Community College (CCC) has partnered with Western Governors University, a private online university based out of Utah for ease of transfer between the schools.

Per a memorandum of understanding signed by Ricketts last week, Nebraskans with college credits but no completed degree will have an option to complete that degree through WGU online, per the easier transfer. CCC President Dr. Matt Gotschall said this will help increase the state reach its post-secondary education goals.

"Flexible transfer agreements with WGU will provide yet another high-quality option for our CCC students and for the state of Nebraska to reach our goal of having at least 70% of 25- to 34-year-old Nebraskans to have a degree, certificate, diploma or other postsecondary or industry-recognized credential by 2030," Gotschall said.

With this partnership, those who previously attempted to acquire a degree but could not due to cost or time constraints can now complete a degree on their own time with a program mentor. Those with associate's degrees from CCC can go on to complete a four-year degree with WGU as well.

Terrance Hopson, regional vice president of WGU, said the university is happy to partner with CCC for this goal and that this partnership will benefit all those involved.

"WGU values the important role community colleges play in upskilling the workforce and is pleased to offer an affordable and flexible pathway for thousands of Nebraskans who need postsecondary education and training to advance their careers and, in turn, their lives," Hopson said.

