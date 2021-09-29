Collision at intersection of 38th Street and Lost Creek Parkway

Two vehicles were involved at a collision on Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of 38th Street and Lost Creek Parkway in Columbus.

Occupants of the vehicles sustained injuries and received medical care, but no fatalities have been reported.

Officers of the Columbus Police Department (CPD) were dispatched to the site of the collision at roughly 4:13 p.m. on Tuesday.

A CPD press release about the incident stated that a preliminary investigation indicated that a southwest-bound 2006 Lexus failed to yield the right of way to a northwest-bound 2002 Ford Explorer. The Ford Explorer struck the driver side of the Lexus as the Lexus entered the intersection.

The driver of the Lexus was extracted by Columbus Fire Department personnel and transported to Columbus Community Hospital (CCH). A juvenile passenger of the Lexus was also transported by ambulance to CCH. Both were later transported to a higher level of care.

The driver of the Ford Explorer was transported to CCH by a family member and was later released.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene and were considered a total loss.

The incident remains under investigation.

