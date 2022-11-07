Collison results in fatal injuries

A head-on collision in Columbus over the weekend resulted in fatal injuries.

According to a press release from the Columbus Police Department, on Nov. 6 at 7:03 a.m. officers were dispatched to the east part of Columbus to attempt to locate a reckless driver. A small gray vehicle had been reported to be driving west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 30/23rd Street.

At about 7:06 p.m., a collision was reported in the 900 block of 23rd Street in the eastbound lanes. A 2012 gray Chevrolet Sonic and a 2006 black Dodge Charger were involved in a head-on collision.

The driver of the black charger was transported to Columbus Community Hospital for treatment while the driver of the gray Sonic sustained fatal injuries at the time of the collision.

As of the Nov. 6 press release, no names were released to the public.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Columbus Police Department.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.