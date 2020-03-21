Colorectal cancer: You can stop it before it starts

• A barium enema once every five years. During this procedure, a liquid containing barium is inserted into the rectum and colon. Barium, a silver-white metallic compound, helps to show the image of the lower gastrointestinal tract on an x-ray.

• A colonoscopy once every 10 years. This examination involves viewing the inside of the colon and rectum using a thin, lighted tube. If your doctor sees polyps or other abnormal tissue during the procedure, he or she can remove the growth for examination under a microscope.

• A CT colonography (virtual colonoscopy) once every five years. This test uses advanced computed tomography imaging to create a three-dimensional view of the colon and rectum.

Treatment choices

If you are diagnosed with colorectal cancer, your treatment will depend mainly on the size, location and extent of the tumor and your general health. Several different types of treatment are used, and sometimes different methods are combined.

• Surgery to remove the tumor is the most common treatment. Generally, the surgeon removes the tumor along with part of the healthy colon or rectum and nearby lymph nodes. In most cases, the doctor can reconnect the healthy parts of the colon or rectum.