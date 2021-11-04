Columbus' Adilene Perez making an impact in the community

Adilene Perez has been commuting from Columbus to her office at Schuyler Elementary School, 2404 Denver St. in Schuyler, for roughly three months now, and is already seeing the impact of her presence in Colfax County and the city of Schuyler.

Perez grew up in Columbus and still lives there, but she started working in Schuyler over the summer when the Columbus Area United Way (CAUW) brought her on board as a full-service community school (FSCS) coordinator for Schuyler Community Schools (SCS). Before that, she worked as a bilingual advocate for Center for Survivors, 3103 13th St. in Columbus.

"I still work for them but I'm a back-up person when they need someone after-hours, I'm the one answering the phone, when they need me," Perez said.

Since starting as the FSCS coordinator in the summer, Perez has been focused on helping to expand SCS's TeamMates mentoring program, as well as the Mobile Food Pantry and Family Literacy program.

Previously, a counselor was overseeing the mobile food pantry and a school secretary was in charge of the TeamMates program, in addition to their regular responsibilities. As the FSCS coordinator, Perez can dedicate much more time to those programs.

"She's actually implanted right into the school, so she has a room there," CAUW Collective Impact Director Roberta Miksch said.

Perez said she is helping brainstorm ways to grow support for the programs, and that fundraising is a part of that.

"Right now we're selling pans for the holidays," Perez said.

Information about TeamMates of Schuyler's sheet pan fundraiser can be found on the group's Facebook page, facebook.com/TeamMates-of-Schuyler-109005177675635. The deadline for placing orders is Monday, Nov. 9.

So far, Perez said, she has felt very welcome in Schuyler.

"It's very hard coming from a different town. Even though I worked with community people here, it wasn't the same. I was kind of nervous coming in … like a new kid at school," Perez said, laughing. "But it's been great."

Perez is on the CAUW payroll, but Community Schools Pilot Project funds from the Nebraska Department of Education and Nebraska Children and Families Foundation support her FSCS position. Miksch said positions similar to Perez's at SCS have been implemented in three other school systems in Nebraska this year.

The FSCS coordinator is meant to bridge gaps in the implementation of programs that support children and families.

"It's partnering up and sharing that leadership between the school and the communities, students and families," Perez said. "Talking to all the people involved and coming together to address some of the things the community or school needs -- that's how we're able to … take action."

Perez said the pilot project will end after two years but she said the FSCS positions will hopefully continue after that.

"I've been able to build relationships quickly," Perez said. "...I feel the trust that everyone is putting in me and how happy they are that this role exists. It's going to be a way to connect with families and I think that, in the long run, it'll build a stronger community."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

