Columbus' ADM plant closes down temporarily

ADM, one of the world’s largest agricultural commodity traders, announced it has temporarily closed its Columbus facility, ADM Corn Processing.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., which made the announcement on Dec. 22 through its Twitter handle ADMNebraska, said the decision to close at noon on Wednesday and remain closed through Dec. 27, was due to "high inventory."

"This may also cause longer than normal lines," ADM stated in its Tweet. "Thank you for your patience."

More information was not immediately available.

