Columbus' ADM stops receiving corn temporarily
ADM facility

The ADM facility in Columbus.

ADM, one of the world’s largest agricultural commodity traders, announced it will stop receiving corn at its Columbus facility for the next few days, ADM Corn Processing.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., which made the announcement on Dec. 22 through its Twitter handle ADMNebraska, said the decision to for ADM Corn Processing to close at noon on Wednesday and remain closed through Dec. 27, was due to "high inventory."

"This may also cause longer than normal lines," ADM stated in its Tweet. "Thank you for your patience."

More information was not immediately available.

