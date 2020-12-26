Columbus' ADM stops receiving corn temporarily

ADM, one of the world’s largest agricultural commodity traders, announced earlier this week that it planned to stop receiving corn at its Columbus facility, ADM Corn Processing, for until Dec. 28.

"We have temporarily stopped receiving corn at the Columbus facility because we have sufficient volumes to manage the production needs over the next several days," Jackie Anderson, ADM media relations spokeswoman, told The Columbus Telegram via email on Thursday. "We will begin receiving corn again starting Monday. Production at the plant is continuing throughout this time period."

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., which made the announcement on Dec. 22 through its Twitter handle ADMNebraska, said the decision for ADM Corn Processing to close at noon on Wednesday and remain closed through Dec. 27, was due to "high inventory."

