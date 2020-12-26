 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Columbus' ADM stops receiving corn temporarily
View Comments
alert top story

Columbus' ADM stops receiving corn temporarily

{{featured_button_text}}
ADM facility

The ADM facility in Columbus.

ADM, one of the world’s largest agricultural commodity traders, announced earlier this week that it planned to stop receiving corn at its Columbus facility, ADM Corn Processing, for until Dec. 28.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"We have temporarily stopped receiving corn at the Columbus facility because we have sufficient volumes to manage the production needs over the next several days," Jackie Anderson, ADM media relations spokeswoman, told The Columbus Telegram via email on Thursday. "We will begin receiving corn again starting Monday. Production at the plant is continuing throughout this time period."

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., which made the announcement on Dec. 22 through its Twitter handle ADMNebraska, said the decision for ADM Corn Processing to close at noon on Wednesday and remain closed through Dec. 27, was due to "high inventory."

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Two boys create a hug wall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News