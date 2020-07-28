Columbus airboating run sees good turnout

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska Airboaters Association’s airboating event held in Columbus over the weekend saw an estimated 165 boats on the Platte and Loup Rivers.

Randy Fetrow, member of the Nebraska Airboaters Association and involved in the Columbus Run, said the annual event brings in visitors from Florida, Oklahoma and Texas. The number of boats seen at the event averages about 150.

“I think it went great,” Fetrow said of the run which was held Saturday. “Over 150 boats, so many people, it’s unreal. Just the fact that people want to drive here from Florida and go here to Columbus -- it’s a pretty crazy thing to me.”

Fetrow said about 165 boats went as far as the Tailrace at the mouth of the canal.

Attendance was down last year, he noted, most likely due to the drastic flooding that left those who would usually participate dealing with damages left behind from the natural disaster.

According to Fetrow, visitors will enter the Platte River around Fremont or Omaha and ride down to Columbus to join the Loup River. Most often, those individuals will park their airboat under the bridge and stay at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center overnight then continue on the following day.