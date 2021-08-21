Columbus and Humphrey libraries adjust after contributions end

Almost a year later, Platte County's two public libraries are adjusting after losing funding from the county government.
In July 2020, the Platte County Board of Supervisors voted to end a long-running $5,000 annual contribution to the Humphrey Public Library, 307 Main St. in Humphrey.
At the July 20, 2020 meeting where the board held the vote, District 7 Supervisor Kim Kwapnioski asked if Humphrey was notified that the Platte County Board planned to stop giving the funds. District 4 Supervisor Ron Pfeifer had replied they were not.
Humphrey library and city officials first heard the news when the Telegram reached out for comment following the meeting. No one from Humphrey wished to comment at the time.
Meanwhile, the Columbus Public Library, 2419 14th St. in Columbus, was previously able to offer free memberships to all county residents thanks to a longstanding library services contract with Platte County. The contract supported the free memberships and helped pay for a bookmobile that served rural areas.
In November 2020, rural Platte County voters decided against continuing the contract at roughly double the annual cost. The contract was over at the end of June 2021, along with the free Columbus Public Library memberships for all county residents.
However, Columbus Public Library Director Karen Connell said 24 people signed up for a $40 annual library membership in July. The $40 membership lets any non-Columbus resident use the library.
"Usually...per month it's one or zero," Connell said. "So to have 24 is quite a big increase."
The $40 membership provides the same perks as before, including access to the library's digital materials and resources.
"That's for just one account but a family can use one account -- you can have 40 books out at a time," Connell said.
Connell added that anyone who works or attends school in Columbus is still eligible for a free membership at its library.
"Show us your pay stub or your employee ID or whatever and you can still have that free library card," Connell said.
Moreover, anyone is eligible for a free digital membership at the Columbus library.
"That would let you use the computers, it would let you use any of the online resources -- so the databases or our e-books, e-audiobooks, streaming video," Connell said.
Meanwhile, it has been a year since the Humphrey library lost funding. But, Humphrey Public Library Director Michele Hastreiter said the library has been able to adjust.
"We're doing OK," Hastreiter said. "...We had to kind of readjust some priorities but it'll work out OK."
The bookmobile, which was also supported by the library services contract, also stopped operating at the end of June.
Connell said Platte County discussed supporting the bookmobile program without continuing the funding for free county library memberships, but said she did not believe that would have worked out well.
For one thing, Connell said, it would not have taken care of the financial burden on the county when the bookmobile was unable to operate due to mechanical issues or the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I appreciate them trying to come up with a way to make it work, but...if you have the bookmobile but not (walk-in memberships), now the bookmobile is flooded with use," Connell added. "...We would've been ordering more adult titles to fit on the bookmobile, but it can't hold more volume."
Generally, she said, the bookmobile was a supplemental service for schools.
Last year, several rural teachers told the Telegram the bookmobile was an important supplement to their classroom libraries and that the free county library cards allowed rural students access to more than what their school libraries could offer.
Connell said the library donated the bookmobile contents to the rural schools at which it once stopped.
"We let the teachers pick items," Connell said. "...So they were able to kind of bulk up their classroom libraries."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.