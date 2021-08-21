Columbus and Humphrey libraries adjust after contributions end

"Usually...per month it's one or zero," Connell said. "So to have 24 is quite a big increase."

The $40 membership provides the same perks as before, including access to the library's digital materials and resources.

"That's for just one account but a family can use one account -- you can have 40 books out at a time," Connell said.

Connell added that anyone who works or attends school in Columbus is still eligible for a free membership at its library.

"Show us your pay stub or your employee ID or whatever and you can still have that free library card," Connell said.

Moreover, anyone is eligible for a free digital membership at the Columbus library.

"That would let you use the computers, it would let you use any of the online resources -- so the databases or our e-books, e-audiobooks, streaming video," Connell said.

Meanwhile, it has been a year since the Humphrey library lost funding. But, Humphrey Public Library Director Michele Hastreiter said the library has been able to adjust.

"We're doing OK," Hastreiter said. "...We had to kind of readjust some priorities but it'll work out OK."