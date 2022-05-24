Columbus, are you ready rock? Power and Progress Music Festival is on horizon

When Tom Adelman and Jake Reisdorff look back at the humble beginnings of the Power and Progress Music Festival, they can’t believe how far they’ve come.

Over 10 years ago, the event organizers – as well as their friend, Craig Mustard – were reminiscing about growing up in Columbus one day, wishing they had a festival in their hometown. That led them to create their own music festival as a way to provide such an outlet for community members and those in the surrounding area.

Now, the music festival is about to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The Power and Progress Music Festival will be from June 2-5 at Camp Pawnee, 2330 S. 16th St. The first night starts at 7 p.m. and concludes at noon on the last day.

Tickets cost $45 online at bit.ly/3kmxng5 or $40 by visiting Not Your Grandfather’s Smoke and Vapor, 108 24th St. Kids younger than 12 get in for free. Tickets at the gate on Thursday, June 2, will cost $60, a Friday weekend pass will be $50 and Saturday will be priced at $40.

“It’s definitely a milestone,” Adelman said, reflecting on the festival. “… We’ve stood the test of time and it’s something that many people look forward to.”

Reisdorff said reaching that landmark came down to persistence.

“We learned from every other single year to try to make the next year better,” he said. “Being the 10th one, we’ve come a long way since the first year.”

Adelman, Reisdorff and Mustard don’t only organize the event but are also performers themselves through the Midland Band.

The Midland Band will be one of the 20-plus artists spread across three stages during the festivities. The acts include the Kris Lager Band, Universe Contest, Head Change, Funk Trek, Jerry Pranksters, Powder Blue (Ween tribute band), Omaha Beat Brigade, Aaron Stroessner Quartet and Phandemic (Phish tribute).

The genres run the gamut as there will be rock, experimental, jam band, funk and more.

Although the concert was first held in 2011, it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adelman said even though they weren’t able to hold the concert two years ago, 2021 turned out to be a great outing despite some initial nerves.

“Before the festival, not many people had even been playing shows,” he said. “… I was nervous but once it started and everybody was there, it felt so good. And so many people had such a good time. I think it was because it hadn't happened in years. It felt like home. It was like being a family.”

The pandemic did delay the concert last year for about two months -- it’s usually held on the first weekend of June.

Reisdorff said it was an emotional experience being able to take the stage again last year.

“It was just so cool,” he said. “There’s not a lot of music venues in Columbus or where this type of thing happens.”

The festival art is done by Brad Zywiec, who creates the show’s T-shirts and posters. Adelman said he’s thankful to have Zywiec on board, adding he’s gone out of his way for the 10th-anniversary poster as it includes a piece of art from previous years’ designs.

