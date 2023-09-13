In late 2022, following the closure of two large area child care facilities, over 150 children had to be relocated on a short notice. Columbus Area Childcare, a nonprofit, was established shortly after to help abate this issue.

The nonprofit purchased the former home of Little Messengers, Inc., one of the facilities that closed, with the intention of being able to open a child care facility there and at least take on some of those displaced kids. According to Director Barb Kimberling, they have been able to accommodate over 70 of them since opening in December 2022.

"It's been going remarkable, our numbers are up, people are happy when they see how different the rooms look from what it was prior to this," Kimberling said. "We're almost fully staffed, we have enrollment, the rooms are done, It's nice to show everyone what we're about here and how we've developed across the last nine months."

Kimberling and her crew have a lot of experience in child care, she said, some of them even coming from the previous Little Messengers business at 3105 25th St. With their age range of six months to six years, she said, they were able to equip the building well to work for all kids.

"So far we've had excellent enrollment, excellent staff, it's up to where we need it to be. We've got some long-termers. Myself, I have 25 years, Kelly (Bonk) up to 15 years, Anita is up to 10 in child care. We have some good staff here," Kimberling said.

Kimberling added that the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and, in particular, President Dawson Brunswick, have been a big part of the development process and getting everything set up. The chamber supports the nonprofit and has been involved in the formation of it and its board. Child care and early childhood education have been on the chamber's list of things to remedy for some time. Through Step Up to Quality, the word can spread even further about what they do.

"Dawson and his team did a phenomenal job getting up and ready to go. Enrollment is almost where it needs to be," Kimberling said. "We're up and running, we're invested in Step Up to Quality, we're on a food program, it's just a great deal."

Assistant Director Kelly Bonk, who previously worked at Little Messengers, Inc., said that aside from the weather being perfect for an open house and ribbon-cutting, the exciting part of the event for her was showing what they do at the facility to the public.

"It's fantastic to finally be able to get the word out. I've been in this building for 10 years so I helped with some of the renovations and everything," Bonk said. "We get a lot of 'Oh, you're in the Little Messengers building?' so to be able to prove we're our own entity is great."

Bonk said that, aesthetically, a lot has changed. The building looks different as some interior walls were removed to allow for more play space in the middle room. Some of the staff stayed on, as Kimberling said, but the space is practically new, Bonk said.

"We have two others returning, otherwise there's a lot of new faces and new ideas for things, with our playground there's a lot of space added," Bonk said.

As for why she came back to work in child care in a time when there is a lot of demand and few people to fill it, she said it's personally very satisfying for her.

"There's something really rewarding about providing a service to the community and, one, providing this service to parents that work and two, to really have an impact on the next generation of kids and getting them ready for school," Bonk said.