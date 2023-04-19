In the near future, a young family is visiting downtown Columbus and decides to explore the new three-story structure located at 26th Avenue and 14th Street – the Columbus Community Building.

In the scenario painted by Columbus Area Children’s Museum (CACM) Executive Director Katy McNeil, it’s a family of four on this adventure – a parent, a teenager, a 7-year-old and a toddler. The parent stops in The Broken Mug satellite location for much-needed caffeine before setting their teenager loose in the Columbus Public Library’s makerspace.

Then, the parent and two younger kids head over to the CACM.

“The first thing they see is a 24-foot corncob at the center of the room, and then they see Kidstown, a modern farm, the water table, the theater, and they're off to explore,” McNeil said. “Your toddler is playing in the young children's area, making new friends and exploring what their senses, as you take in the educational facts provided by donors regarding your health, local business, industry and agriculture.”

The parent can imagine the possibilities in Columbus’ new attraction – kids’ birthday parties, family reunions and rainy days in the CACM’s new innovative, safe indoor space to learn and play.

“Each family will have their own reasons for visiting but to make our space the best it can be and to fully open our doors in October of 2023, we are asking you to ‘play your part and fund the fun,’” McNeil said, during a CACM press conference held April 18 in the Columbus council chambers.

The CACM will include a Dramatic Play Theater, loose parts playground, early childhood play area, Kidstown, Farm Adventure, water play and a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) area, as well as a sensory room, a multi-purpose room and an outdoor play area.

In 2020, Columbus voters approved a bond issue to use funds from an existing sales tax for the construction of the Columbus Community Building, which includes the museum, Columbus Public Library, Columbus Arts Council, community rooms, a coffee shop and Columbus City Hall.

The bond paid for the shell of the museum, but the CACM is a separate entity with the rest of the space being funded with donations, sponsorships and grants.

Previous library project efforts had failed until a group of people with vision reworked a new concept that became the Columbus Community Building, Mayor Jim Bulkley said.

“Think of bringing kids into a facility like this from all over … Think of the educational opportunities that offers to all our surrounding communities. Think about that does to bring people in the Columbus, to let us show off what we've got here,” Bulkley said. “We think we've got some pretty neat things here. That also translates to economic improvements because people come to town, people spend money. This is all extremely exciting. It's all something that I think the community has been waiting for.”

Engagement efforts have shown downtown as the preferred location by the community, City Administrator Tara Vasicek added, with the goal being that the new community building should become a hub of downtown activity and serve as a catalyst for further revitalization.

All of that, Vasicek said, required partnerships and the city began working with the Columbus Arts Council, the Columbus Public Library Foundation and The Broken Mug.

With all of the entities located in one area, each group will be able to operate independently in a way they determine is best for them, Vasicek said, adding this will add to the dynamic nature of the building.

“The co-location of these partners in one building in downtown Columbus is a huge win for the community as a whole,” Vasicek said. “We're very excited about it. We all share the vision which will soon be a reality that the spaces in this building will be filled with people, activities and will inspire collaboration, innovation and community engagement.”

Vasicek noted the city is getting the keys to the building in mid-May and it will take about six weeks for the move into the new space.

“The city has a pretty aggressive goal of being open to the public in the city spaces (at the) beginning of July,” Vasicek said. “We are hoping to facilitate that transition from both (the current library) and (the current) city hall with minimum disruptions to the city services that we provide in those buildings.”

The CACM’s portion of the story starts in 2018 and 2019, when surveys and public input indicated a high need for an indoor playground and children’s museum, said CACM Board President Nick Suing.

Early schematics had been designed to assist with the promotion of the community building project. Once voters gave their OK to the 2020 bond, things got busy, Suing noted. The museum added more board members, worked on its nonprofit status, partnered with Heartland Scenic Studio out of Omaha and formed a capital campaign committee.

CACM Board Secretary and Capital Campaign Committee Chairman Tim Kacena gave the analogy of a duck floating on water. On the surface, the duck looks like’s simply moving across the water. Underneath, however, the duck’s feet are flapping like crazy to move forward.

“That's been the work of the board and the campaign committee board, that's been getting a lot of this stuff done until today when we actually go public on what we're doing,” Kacena said.

CACM is just under halfway to its exhibit goal of $2 million, Kacena noted, with the main goal being $3 million. The April 18 press conference announced the nonprofit’s capital campaign, “Play Your Part, Fund the Fun.”

There are multiple ways people can donate to the museum – businesses can sponsor exhibits and individuals can make a general donation.

Those wanting to make a more lasting impact can become a Founding Family Member. This includes different tiers in which those who contribute a certain amount will be featured on an honor wall and can attend the museum at no charge.

More information on how to donate to the children’s museum can be found at columbuslearnandplay.org/Give.

There are a number of capital campaign donors to date for the CACM. Notably, nine of them are financial institutions, including Columbus Bank & Trust.

There have been community projects where banks have come together to use their positions to help springboard efforts, said Josh Johnson of Columbus Bank & Trust.

“From a banking level, we also know that our biggest issue that we'll have coming forward, for the most part, is attracting and retaining young talent,” Johnson said. “Most of that deals with young families. Young families have specific needs or they're coming from communities that expect certain items to be shown. This allows Columbus to once again can show its commitment to wanting to attract and retain those families.”

Construction of exhibits is already underway, as noted during the press conference. The walls of Kidstown are being built at a different location, the corn climber is in the production phase, paint schemes are being finalized and carpet is set to arrive in about four weeks.

“We have the support from the community,” Kacena said. “We have support locally to be able to get this completed and we're really looking forward to opening in the fall of this year.”