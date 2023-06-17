Editor’s note: In a partnership with the Columbus Area Children’s Museum, The Columbus Telegram is publishing a series in which a different exhibit area of the museum will be featured each month leading up to facility’s opening this fall. This is the second installment in the series.

A centerpiece of the upcoming Columbus Area Children’s Museum is Kids Town, with the Founding Family Market being the first exhibit that visitors will see.

“When you look at the museum as a whole, we're going have farm to fork,” said Columbus Area Children’s Museum (CACM) Executive Director Katy McNeil. “We'll have a farmers market truck and we'll have the grocery store where they can check things out. They can learn how pizza is made. They can use the play kitchen to create recipes after they go shopping. They can do play make-believe (at the) takeout window.”

This area is meant to allow children to pretend to shop and cook and learn about following budgets, studying costs and foods and nutrition.

It will include a flower shop display, fruit and vegetable bins, dry goods, refrigerator section, grill area, bakery area, pizza area, checkout counter and shopping basket.

There will be plenty of programming at the museum, McNeil said, which could range from talking about water safety and river safety to spotlighting different careers like geneticists and veterinarians.

Originally called “Columbus Market,” the grocery store exhibit will now be known as the Founding Family Market as Founding Family donations will be funding it. However, the CACM is still seeking business sponsorships for the space.

“The grocery store space is just too big for any one business to take all on its own because it's like a $75,000 ask,” McNeil said, adding that though the local grocery stores are community-minded, that is a lot of money to be asking for.

There will be some sort of recognition up for the Founding Family members, such as a donor wall, she said.

The Founding Family donations have three levels, all of which include 10-year memberships to the CACM.

The $2,500 to $4,999 level allows for a two-generation membership, which would be parents or grandparents plus children/grandchildren and up to four guest passes.

For the $5,000 to $9,999 level, a three-generation membership allows both parents and grandparents, children/grandchildren and up to four guest passes

The $10,000 and up is also three-generation membership which includes parents, grandparents and children/grandchildren, along with eight guest passes.

Local man Rick Porter is one of the first Founding Family members for the children’s museum.

Porter said supporting the CACM is important as when he and his wife were working parents, they were unable to provide that financial support to a project like this.

“Now that our children are grown and they have their own kids to raise, we are in a much better position to be able to make an overall impact on a program that will benefit Columbus,” Porter said. “It is my hope that many other grandparents in the community will join us in supporting a program that will benefit our grandchildren and future generations.”

The museum will provide a new and different learning venue for local children, as well as bringing people into the community and benefiting local businesses and entities, he added.

“I see us taking our families out of the Columbus area for enriching events such as the zoos and children’s museums in Omaha or Lincoln as well as other things,” Porter said. “It will be great to have a venue in Columbus that will not only serve our community but should also be a draw to families from outside our area.”

For those without kids, McNeil said, becoming a Founding Family member is an investment in the community.

“It's creating a fun place to learn and play for future generations,” McNeil added.

CACM officials will receive the keys to the building on July 1. The museum is located inside the Columbus Community Building, which will also house the Columbus Public Library, Columbus Arts Council, a Broken Mug location and city hall.

Although the city’s part of the community building will open July 8, the children’s museum is expected the open this fall. While sales tax dollars paid for the community building and the shell of the CACM, the museum itself is an independent entity with separate funding. The museum will be paying for the exhibits and everything else inside of its space.

McNeil said the carpet will be installed July 21 and things will progress quickly from there.

“If we happen to have funds that are in excess of paying for the Founding Family Market, it'll go towards programming and providing healthy food programming and things along those lines in the spaces,” she added.

Currently, it’s a bit of a waiting game for the fundraising portion of the project as the big donation asks can take months, McNeil said. It can also take a while to receive word if they’ve been approved for grants.

Until then, donations can be made to the CACM at columbuslearnandplay.org. Those who want to contribute a large monetary donation can find out more about becoming a Founding Family member at the museum’s website or can contact McNeil at 402-276-1835 or katymcneil@columbuslearnandplay.org.

Presales for normal memberships will start later this summer, McNeil said, for sure at Columbus Days which takes place in mid-August.