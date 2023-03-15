When kids walk into the Columbus Area Children’s Museum for the first time later this year, their smiles and excitement are sure to light up the room.

The museum will be housed in the eastern corner of the Columbus Community Building, which is currently under construction at 14th Street and 26th Avenue in downtown Columbus.

In 2020, voters approved a $10-million bond issue for the construction of the community building, funded by an existing half-percent sales tax. The three-story structure will also house the Columbus Public Library, Columbus Arts Council, a satellite location of The Broken Mug and city hall.

The bond paid for the construction of the museum’s shell but, as a separate entity, the museum itself is a 100% solely funded, with sponsorships and grants being secured for exhibits and the rest of the facility’s needs.

Set to open this fall, the two-story Columbus Area Children’s Museum (CACM) will have seven general areas – dramatic play, loose parts playground, early childhood play area, Kidstown, Farm Adventure, water play and a STEM area (science, technology, engineering and math) – as well as a sensory room, a multi-purpose room and an outdoor play area.

“Each exhibit area could have 10 to 15 different components within it. There are going to over a hundred activities for kids to be able to play with throughout the entire museum, and they're all age appropriate,” said Tim Kacena, a CACM board member. “As you get older, you're going to understand different pieces of each exhibit. If the child is younger, they will have pieces within that particular exhibit that they can comprehend, and as they mature and comprehend more over time, they will understand more advanced pieces within each exhibit.”

Essentially, kids will be able to keep coming back to the museum as they get older and learn something new from the same exhibit.

CACM board members have been working hard for the last few years on the new facility’s plans, becoming a 501(c)3 organization and securing funding.

The latest of these developments has been the hire of Katy McNeil as the museum’s executive director. McNeil started in her new position at the beginning of March.

McNeil noted she hopes to continue building relationships in the area while helping to make Columbus better for the next generation.

Stepping down as director at the Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau for a new venture wasn’t one she took lightly.

“My husband and I, we talked about it, we prayed about it, we thought about it, looked at all the angles and kind of just weighed everything out,” McNeil said. “I felt like it was just placed on my heart, that it was something that I needed to do.”

In April, the CACM will release the full details of the new facility, including what exhibits can be expected. An early membership drive will be launched shortly after the April announcement. The Columbus Telegram will publish a monthly series spotlighting the exhibits at the museum leading up to the facility’s opening.

Current CACM Board President Nick Suing, said the museum has been in the design phase for a while.

Some parts are already under construction, such as a special table for the water play section. The corn climber – which is a two-story structure shaped like an ear of corn that children can climb and will be the centerpiece of Kidstown – has been designed and will be constructed soon, Suing added.

“Some of the exhibits are fully designed and we are moving forward with constructing with our builder Heartland Scenic Studio out of Omaha,” Suing said. “There are a couple of them that we're still working on. Some of them (we) are still trying to finalize sponsorships.”

CACM officials plan to have access to the building in the summer, so crews can start constructing and installing exhibits.

“As soon as they get access, they're going to start building the Kidstown area; they already have the materials ready to go,” Suing said.

Additionally, about three to four flexible spaces have been planned. These are spaces that can be changed regularly for new exhibits or activities, ensuring there is always something new to experience at the CACM.

“I think other than a place to play, it's also a place to learn and to grow and to develop,” McNeil said. “We're really pushing that education piece, especially as we continue to look for funding sources and grants and things of that nature. Making sure that there is a value add for families. It's not just a place to take your kids and drop them off; it's a chance to give them information and to help them learn.”

Kacena added CACM visitors will also be able to see where society has been and where it’s going.

“We will show how our world has progressed from old farming to modern farming, from old vehicles to new vehicles and tying it together, how innovation can really drive the world and how these kids are going to be the future of innovation for the world,” Kacena added.

Children’s museums also allow for children to learn social skills with children they don’t know or see on a regular basis, he noted.

“Every child in a children's museum is a friend,” Kacena said. “The smiles on their faces and how they interact with each other is so much fun to witness, even though they’ve never met each other in their life. They become friends instantly, and they started playing together immediately. They are building those social skills at a young age. That's what we're shooting for.”

With the closest children’s museum being at least an hour's drive from Columbus, the new facility will be a major draw for the area.

“It's not the Columbus children’s museum, it’s the Columbus Area Children’s Museum so everybody across the region is going to be able to utilize this,” Kacena said. “It’s going to be a draw for everybody that comes to Columbus and it will be an economic development draw, as well as an education attraction.”

Suing added he knew the community was in support of a children’s museum since voters passed the 2020 bond for the community building. But, he added, the excitement for the CACM has been clear when board members have gone out into the community to share plans and look for sponsors.

“They want to be a part of it. It gets their mind going, the kid comes out of them, they're like, ‘Oh, it'd be cool to have this idea’ or ‘how can we do this differently?’” Suing said. “It's just pretty cool to see the level of support, even amongst all the other things going on in the community, so it's been good.

“For the families that are here, for future generations, it only solidifies this community more and the things that are available here and keeping youth here.”

Kacena noted he is excited to see the smiles the museum will bring while Suing added he is looking forward to seeing his children’s expressions when they see the corn climber.

“Seeing the kids’ faces light up when they can walk into those doors…” Kacena said. “Our goal is for everybody to have an experience inside of this facility.”