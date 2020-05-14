Columbus area church tries drive-in service

“I thought it was fantastic,” Trofholz said of Sunday’s services. “It was a time to gather and worship. Even though you can pray and worship at home during this time, it was a wonderful way to get together.”

She noted that she saw some new church attendees at the drive-in.

“Everyone is welcome,” Trofholz added.

Although Directed Health Measures have been lifted to allow religious organizations to hold in-person services, Lassen said he felt it was important to continue following precautions.

“I didn’t feel it was wise to hold it inside. As long as people stay in their vehicles, we can gather, we can worship together,” he said. “It’s a new way of doing things just like everything we read in the Bible is a new way of doing things. It turns things upside down that we had known and it’s a new way of trying and doing things for this season.”

Lassen said Gruetli Parish will be continuing the drive-in Sunday services, which are held at 10 a.m., for the rest of May and through June. The service is held rain or shine but will be canceled for that Sunday if it is very cold or extremely windy.