Columbus area church tries drive-in service

Gruetli Parish, a part of St. Luke’s United Church of Christ in Columbus, is holding its Sunday worship services in a unique way – a drive-in service.
Pastor Adam Lassen said the Gruetli Parish, located at the corner of 192nd Street and 355th Avenue in Monroe, started the drive-in last Sunday. An estimated 50 vehicles could be seen at the service.
“People drive up and they stay in their cars and there are designated areas where people are supposed to park,” said Lassen, who has been with the church for 3.5 years. “We also ask that they bring their own elements for communion, wine or grape juice and bread or crackers because we still hold communion as well.”
A speaker system is used to project Lassen’s sermons. The drive-in services are shorter than traditional worship and include scripture, a prayer, a message and songs.
“There was a really good turnout and everybody’s welcome. We just ask that people stay in their cars and they can roll down their windows,” Lassen said. “Instead of saying Amen, we honk. We’re doing things a little bit differently and fun. It’s a different world. You can sit in your car and if you have a pickup, you can back it up and sit in the back of your pickup.”
Columbus resident Rita Trofholz has been attending the church her entire life.
“I thought it was fantastic,” Trofholz said of Sunday’s services. “It was a time to gather and worship. Even though you can pray and worship at home during this time, it was a wonderful way to get together.”
She noted that she saw some new church attendees at the drive-in.
“Everyone is welcome,” Trofholz added.
Although Directed Health Measures have been lifted to allow religious organizations to hold in-person services, Lassen said he felt it was important to continue following precautions.
“I didn’t feel it was wise to hold it inside. As long as people stay in their vehicles, we can gather, we can worship together,” he said. “It’s a new way of doing things just like everything we read in the Bible is a new way of doing things. It turns things upside down that we had known and it’s a new way of trying and doing things for this season.”
Lassen said Gruetli Parish will be continuing the drive-in Sunday services, which are held at 10 a.m., for the rest of May and through June. The service is held rain or shine but will be canceled for that Sunday if it is very cold or extremely windy.
“We’ll reevaluate the wisdom of returning to the sanctuary if we should continue it for July and August as well,” he noted.
Lassen also commented on the popularity of churches sharing their services online.
“People are watching, perhaps, more church services for different perspectives on the gospels. I think people now are watching more than one service,” he said. “People from multiple churches are watching different services and seeing how every pastor approaches the gospel and spreads the message.”
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on church attendance, Lassen said he believes that religious institutions and church members will come out stronger in the end.
“What’s important in Christianity is community, that relationship with each other. Even though we physically can’t be in the same place, we can still see each other,” Lassen said. “People can smile, they get to wave, they get to yell from car to car. There was a lot of yelling back and forth, a lot of saying ‘Hello’ and ‘How are you’. It gives people that sense of belonging and being together.”
