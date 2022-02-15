Columbus area educator selected for cadre

Schuyler Preschool Teacher Molly Parsons is excited to contribute to the future of early childhood in her community and across the state.

Parsons is the only person from the Columbus area to have been selected for the first Nebraska Early Childhood Workforce Leadership Cadre. The cadre was formed by the Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska. The Buffett Institute focuses on improving early childhood education and development in Nebraska, with the goal of making the state the "best place in the nation to be a baby."

"The Buffett Institute formed the group to put these professionals' perspectives front and center in conversations about the future of Nebraska’s early childhood workforce. Over the next three years, cadre members will build their collective capacity as thought leaders and early childhood workforce leaders," a Feb. 4 press release from the Buffett Institute said. "The cadre will nurture and refine members' ideas for elevating Nebraska’s early childhood workforce and implement small pilot projects in the communities where they live."

The cadre members will regularly meet online and in person, will receive a $1,000 annual stipend for their participation and will be compensated for other professional learning costs.

"My principal let us know this was something that was happening and he thought it would be a good opportunity," Parsons said.

One of 26 selected for the cadre out of roughly 270 applicants, Parsons said she is excited for the opportunity to bring more attention to the early childhood field.

"Early childhood is such an important part of a child's development," Parsons said. "...People will say, 'You just play all day.' Well, come to my classroom and see -- we do play, but there's so much that we're learning through those interactions and how to regular how you feel."

Parsons said it's also a great chance for people in the early childhood field to network, share experiences and strategies and build their professional toolboxes.

Parsons now lives in David City but she grew up in Schuyler and graduated from Schuyler Community Schools in 2008 before obtaining her bachelor's degree in elementary and early childhood education and her master's degree in early childhood curriculum and instruction at the University of Kansas.

"I've always just loved kids. My aunt was a teacher for many years -- she taught second grade -- so that was always kind of inspiring to me," Parsons said.

After student teaching, Parsons said she was pretty sure she wanted to focus on teaching younger kids.

"I student taught in fourth grade and that wasn't my jam, but then I also student taught in preschool and I just loved it," Parsons said. "The kids are so funny, they're so innocent. They love school -- they're not to that point where school is boring."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.