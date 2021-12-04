Columbus Area Foundation Fund 2021 Transfer of Wealth study

The Nebraska Community Foundation has a proposal that could allow current and former Columbus and Platte County residents to look after those communities' well-being long after they are gone.

The Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF) is encouraging them to do that by leaving 5% of their estate to the Columbus Area Future Fund (CAFF) and other local charitable organizations.

The CAFF has access to annually grant up to 4.5% of the endowment's average value over the last 12 quarters. For example, if the fund's average worth over the last 12 quarters -- or three years -- was $5 million, then 4.5% of that would be $225,000. That means no more than $225,000 per fiscal year would be available to be granted.

Because the principal of the gift is never touched, the payout continues to be available, and growing, forever.

"A gift of any size to our endowment is a forever gift -- the gift will stay in the endowment and grow over time,” Deb Loseke with the CAFF said in an email to the Telegram on Friday.

The NCF's recent 2021 Nebraska Transfer of Wealth study projects that in Platte County, $1.7 billion in assets -- such as real estate, securities and retirement accounts -- will transfer from generation to generation in the next 10 years.

"NCF was actually the first place in the country that did a statewide transfer of wealth study a couple decades ago," NCF Chief Operating Officer K.C. Belitz said at a Nov. 1 Butler County Area Foundation Fund meeting in David City.

Released on Nov. 15, the 2021 study came to the $1.7 billion figure after considering various factors, including census data, agricultural land values and household net worth.

It's anticipated that much of that wealth will go to heirs, who may or may not live in Platte County.

The goal of the NCF's recently-announced Five to Thrive campaign -- which encourages Nebraskans to leave 5% of their estate to their hometowns -- is to keep wealth in the communities where it was built, by putting it in the hands of organizations like the CAFF that will continue to invest that money in the community.

If the Five to Thrive 5% goal is realized in Platte County, the CAFF endowment would increase by about $85 million over the next 10 years. The 2021 study, released on Nov. 15, said that as of June 30, $4.4 million is already waiting in the wings, intended for Platte County. And Platte County hasn't even hit its "peak transfer years" yet.

An NCF Transfer of Wealth Study FAQ document defined peak transfer years as a "prediction of when the largest number of people will be passing away and leaving their assets to their heirs." Platte County's peak transfer years are expected to begin in 2046.

"We're undergoing the largest transfer of wealth in the country, no surprise, because of the baby boomer generation," Belitz said.

Loseke said the CAFF works with local financial planners and attorneys to help people looking for an unrestricted endowment.

"We host yearly Estate Planning Seminars to help start the thought process and give steps to leaving a legacy," Loseke said.

Loseke said it’s also important to keep people informed on how current contributions can make differences in the future, as well as showcase how existing community organizations work together to accomplish common goals.

"We invest your contribution back into the community through our four pillars: building local leadership, expanding community philanthropy, energizing entrepreneurship and engaging youth and young people," Loseke said.

To that end, the CAFF has invested in projects including the Kramer Education Center, the Central Community College-Columbus Center for Science and Technology, the Columbus Inclusive Playground, Quality of Life Centers, STEM Academy and Youth Leadership Columbus.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

