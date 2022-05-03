Columbus Area Future Fund awards grants to nonprofits

The Columbus Area Future Fund's (CAFF) main goal is to “Make Columbus more welcoming” according to Coordinator Deb Loseke.

Eight initiatives by local nonprofits were recently awarded a collective $20,000 in funding from CAFF as part of the Welcoming and Belonging Community Challenge.

“To make Columbus a more welcoming community, that was our main goal. We didn’t really have any projects in mind when we started,” Loseke added.

Among the grants approved were Spanish translations for materials for the Columbus Area United Way, the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and the Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

CAFF Chairperson Dee Hanson listed the inclusive playground at Lost Creek Elementary, various Columbus Area United Way, Kramer Education Center and Centro Hispano initiatives as projects the fund has helped in the past.

“We’re not stuck to one thing we put money into. It’s really open and we like it that way,” Hanson said.

Dawson Brunswick, president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, said the grant will help a lot with Columbus’ Spanish-speaking community, which has needed this for some time.

“We have a lot of people come in looking. This is a gateway, having resources available. We have more member, employees and employers looking for more languages,” Brunswick said.

In addition to the bilingual support, the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce also received funding for its Columbus GO! Young Professionals Organization. Columbus GO!‘s goal is to attract and keep young professionals in the Columbus area.

“I told the hiring committee and board that if we’re growing, we need to not only attract but retain people,” Brunswick said. “We have all these great jobs, now how do we integrate that 18-34 age group into the community?”

Funding was also approved for Columbus Public Schools’ Believe It Or Not, I Care (B.I.O.N.I.C.) program, an initiative to make new students feel welcome.

The funds are awarded based on several committees. The first creates the forms for application. The second reviews the applications made and picks several to present to the final committee, which votes yes or no.

Over the past eight years, CAFF has allocated $882,000 to various community betterment projects this way.

“It’s making an investment into the future,” Loseke said.

In a press release issued Sunday, CAFF said that recipients have been notified of their grants, and funds will be allocated through the month of May.

Jared Barton is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at jared.barton@lee.net.

