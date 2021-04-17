Columbus Area Future Fund makes commitment to Kramer Education Center

“The Columbus Area Future fund is proud to be a part of the growth and investment in the future of Columbus through the Kramer Education Center Project,” Columbus Area Future Fund Chairwoman Dee Hanson said “The Center will provide a needed service for our community, help fortify our labor force, strengthen the income potential of students, help sustain our employers, and boost the economy in our city. This project aligns well with our mission, vision and values and is a great step to help Columbus grow as a community.”

CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said the district was appreciative of the CAFF for its donation, noting the center will be a great asset to the community.

“The partnerships and collaboration within this community is extraordinary. The commitment to Early Childhood Education and Development is the next step for our community in childcare, education and economic development. The pledged gift from the Columbus Area Future Fund is a great first step toward meeting our goal of providing the best early childhood development program for children ages six weeks to five years old," Loeffelholz said.

CPS Marketing and Foundation Director Nicole Anderson echoed his sentinment.