Columbus Area Life Chain being held this weekend

The intersection of 23rd Street and 33rd Avenue will be the site of a peaceful pro-life message at a Columbus Area Life Chain gathering planned 1-2 p.m. Sunday.

"The purpose of Life Chain is to show and stand in solidarity by the area churches to communicate to our community that our conviction is abortion is gravely wrong, and we’re praying to the unborn children and their mothers and all the others involved with the pro-life movement," said Barb McPhillips, the event's chairwoman. "It’s a legal, peaceful, prayerful event and it’s got the approval of the local police department."

Life Chain usually involves praying and/or singing and presenting signs that spread pro-life messages. Participants will line the sidewalks of 23rd Street and 33rd Avenue in Columbus.

Those interested in taking part in the event can do so by meeting at the corner of 33rd Avenue and 23rd Street.

"We get the information out to churches around this area, but anybody can come to our meeting spot in the parking lot of the bank there and get a sign to hold and pray for that one hour," McPhillips said.