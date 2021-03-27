Columbus area teachers, school heads talk past year

Columbus Middle School math teacher Anne Novicki remembers staff running all over the school to cover colleagues' classes during their planning time last fall.
This year, though the East-Central District Health Department said data showed no evidence of “classroom-based COVID-19 transmission” for schools requiring masks, staff and students dealt with exposures from outside the school buildings.
“That was tough,” said Novicki, who is in her 26th year of teaching. “We did it though. That’s what’s exciting ... We are here and the kids are learning and that’s all that matters.”
During the last weekend of March 2020, ECDHD announced the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19. A couple of weeks later, Columbus area schools noted plans to close at least a week. Schools did not go back in spring and transitioned to remote learning.
But Columbus Public Schools, Scotus Central Catholic and Lakeview Community Schools all decided to stay in-person for the fall, unlike many school districts throughout the country.
Each school district head had their own moment where they knew things would change. For CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz, it was the first meeting with ECDHD, the hospital and the other school leaders in February 2020, which was when collaboration between the three superintendents/presidents regarding COVID began.
For Scotus President Jeff Ohnoutka, it was when the NCAA tournament was canceled.
For Plas, it was the first case in Fremont.
All wanted school to stay in session as long as possible and stressed there was no playbook for the situation.
“We’ve been refining education for the last 400 years in person,” Plas said. “Going remote overnight wasn’t an easy task.”
This year, Plas remembered the uncertainty of starting school, with new information and guidelines coming out.
“We just needed to get going,” Plas said. “It was really cool in August when we just got going and we could figure out what we had to do to make this work to stay in person all year … after two weeks to a month, everybody realized we could do this.”
In-person school presented its own challenges first semester. In the two weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, staff and student absences peaked for Lakeview. Almost 8% of students and staff were out, Plas previously told The Telegram in December.
In early November, CPS had about 5% of its students out, Loeffelholz told The Telegram in November. Scotus had around 50 to 60 students out at its peak, Ohnoutka told the Telegram in December. In a Nov. 9 Zoom webinar, he had said there were 65 students out.
Many classrooms featured a mix of in-person and online learning during that time.
At the end of November, CPS moved to a hybrid model to give staff planning and collaboration time by having students in school four days a week and Fridays off to give teachers a break for planning.
Despite the challenges, Novicki said the pandemic brought about changes she had wanted to see for several years.
“We had to implement a blended learning style of classroom because we were unsure if we were going to be able to stay in the classroom,” she said. “So the technical definition would be … implementing the use of technology for learning.”
For example, after a lesson, students could have options. Kids could watch a video to review the lesson, work with a partner or work on their own. Some of Novicki’s students that felt they understood the lesson could help other students when it was time for independent work.
There’s also a program students use to submit answers, which will light up green if the answer is right and red if the answer wrong. She can see if a student’s work is red or green and if a student or a pair of students is lighting up red, she can go help.
“Blended learning is just so very powerful,” she said, adding she hopes it stays post-pandemic.
The pandemic has been “like nothing before in my career,” West Park Elementary School second grade teacher Sandi Seckel said.
Seckel, who is in her 38th year teaching, said she thinks she more fully understands the services school provides to families.
“Not only for our students in increasing their academic performance, but also their social and emotional well-being. We also provide tremendous support for parents,” she added. “It takes a village to raise a child.”
When school was remote, she continued, many parents were expected to keep doing their jobs.
“That was a tremendous task for parents,” she said. “To try to maintain their job but then also help their students with school work. I am so proud of this community … that we had a well-planned mission to bring those kids back in the fall if it was at all possible.”
Safety was first and foremost she said, but it was “the right thing to do” to bring students back.
Plus, there’s a new appreciation from parents on education, Loeffelholz added.
“Right, wrong or different, I really like that we had more parent engagement,” he said. “Hopefully we can continue that parent engagement.”
For teachers like Seckel and Novicki, this year was entirely different from the rest of their careers. But for teachers like Jacob Duhey, this is mostly what he’s known.
Duhey started teaching this past fall in the English department at Scotus. His interview for his current position was held online and he moved to Columbus in the middle of a pandemic.
“I remember at that point it was very refreshing just to be able to get out and go to work and then to be in-person,” Duhey said.
During his classroom experience at Scotus thus far, he has pretty much only seen the top half of his student’s faces.
Early on into his first year, the community faced its COVID-19 peak, which forced teachers to adapt.
“There was a situation, there was a problem that was brought to us... How do we teach class in person and how do we teach class online, how do we now do that simultaneously?” he said. “It created a little bit more work.”
For example, he would give tests online and in-person and would create both of those versions. Throughout the day, Duhey would send photos of the whiteboard to students learning remotely who couldn’t see it well.
“It was a constant, ‘How do we adapt to this situation?'” he said. “We’re going to try trial by error, over and over again, until we get the best possible solution.”
Each school also took its own approach to making plans, though Loeffelholz noted the leaders were in contact more last year than in the last five years.
CPS had about 120 staff develop the return to school plan, he said, which he said the district had approved by ECDHD.
“Those procedures and protocols are only as good as the first person who doesn’t follow through,” Loeffelholz added.
Scotus’ plan had to be something reasonable, Ohnoutka agreed. The plan had to be carried out on a day-to-day basis without being overbearing to the point where people cut corners, he added.
Forty staff were on the return-to-school committee at Lakeview, which helped create the Return to School safety plan, Plas said.
For Loeffelholz, returning to the classroom was an opportunity for schools to be leaders in the community to show how to get through the pandemic.
“I think we were the leaders in the community when it came to “this is the right way to do things,’” he said, during a Zoom call with The Telegram, Plas and Ohnoutka. "I’ve been in this business 33 years, and I hope I never see another one of these things again. But having the help of these two gentleman, all year long, was huge.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.