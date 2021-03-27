Columbus area teachers, school heads talk past year

Duhey started teaching this past fall in the English department at Scotus. His interview for his current position was held online and he moved to Columbus in the middle of a pandemic.

“I remember at that point it was very refreshing just to be able to get out and go to work and then to be in-person,” Duhey said.

During his classroom experience at Scotus thus far, he has pretty much only seen the top half of his student’s faces.

Early on into his first year, the community faced its COVID-19 peak, which forced teachers to adapt.

“There was a situation, there was a problem that was brought to us... How do we teach class in person and how do we teach class online, how do we now do that simultaneously?” he said. “It created a little bit more work.”

For example, he would give tests online and in-person and would create both of those versions. Throughout the day, Duhey would send photos of the whiteboard to students learning remotely who couldn’t see it well.

“It was a constant, ‘How do we adapt to this situation?'” he said. “We’re going to try trial by error, over and over again, until we get the best possible solution.”