Columbus Area Transit may have to raise its rates

Columbus Area Transit has received a grant from the Columbus Area United Way to help pay for its services; however, the grant is lower than it has been in recent years.

CAT received a $7,000 grant for 2020. But according to Doug Moore, the city’s public property director and associate of CAT, the agency normally receives somewhere in the neighborhood of $16,000 each year.

“We’re probably going to have to look at some other alternatives to make up that difference,” Moore said of CAT, a call-based system that provides public transportation to all regardless of their race, ethnicity, age, sex or disability. Service is scheduled on a first-call first-served basis within the Columbus city limits.

CAT will likely have to consider raising its fares from $2 per ride to something a little bit higher in order to make ends meet in the future. But, any movement in terms of price won’t come until sometime around October, according to Moore.

“Our budget’s already set, so we won’t change anything until next (fiscal) year,” Moore said. “Whether that’s raising fares or some other form of funding, (we’ll) have to come up with (that). This year, things are already set, so we’d have to wait until next year. We’ll have to decide what we’re going to change.”