Columbus Area Transit may have to raise its rates

Columbus Area Transit has received a grant from the Columbus Area United Way to help pay for its services; however, the grant is lower than it has been in recent years.
CAT received a $7,000 grant for 2020. But according to Doug Moore, the city’s public property director and associate of CAT, the agency normally receives somewhere in the neighborhood of $16,000 each year.
“We’re probably going to have to look at some other alternatives to make up that difference,” Moore said of CAT, a call-based system that provides public transportation to all regardless of their race, ethnicity, age, sex or disability. Service is scheduled on a first-call first-served basis within the Columbus city limits.
CAT will likely have to consider raising its fares from $2 per ride to something a little bit higher in order to make ends meet in the future. But, any movement in terms of price won’t come until sometime around October, according to Moore.
“Our budget’s already set, so we won’t change anything until next (fiscal) year,” Moore said. “Whether that’s raising fares or some other form of funding, (we’ll) have to come up with (that). This year, things are already set, so we’d have to wait until next year. We’ll have to decide what we’re going to change.”
The program provides a much-needed service for people who can’t use a car but need to get around town to jobs and businesses. Moore said that people with low, fixed incomes are one of the targets of the program, in addition to elderly folks who need a lift to get from point A to point B.
“They count on low fares to get them where they need to, whether that’s doctor’s appointments or the grocery store,” Moore said. “For a lot of people who use our service, this is their only form of transportation.”
The Columbus Area United Way isn’t the only agency that contributes to CAT’s bottom line. The City of Columbus, the Nebraska Department of Transportation and other citizens make a contribution to helping CAT provide its service to people throughout the community.
The Columbus Area United Way previously announced that its Board of Directors would discuss, analyze and determine the impact each partner agency could have upon the nonprofit's three focused pillars: Education, financial stability and health.
As such, United Way Executive Director Hope Freshour and board members earlier this year met with fellow area nonprofits that applied for Partner Agency funding. The number of requests made by partner agencies to the United Way had exceeded the total raised in campaign dollars (United Way closed the year at $839,700), as previously reported. Therefore, the shift to a platform based on goals and impact measurements guided the board in determining how funds were to be designated.
The City of Columbus publicly thanked the United Way for its contribution via its Facebook page. The United Way could not be reached for comment on Monday.
Moore said that CAT provides a service that is much needed throughout the community, with the low fares providing assistance for people who need help getting around town.
“It’s very valuable to us,” Moore said. “We can keep our fares low and affordable for the general public. For some of the people who are on a fixed income, it could be difficult for them if we had to raise our fares.”
Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley previously said Columbus Area Transit patrons would need to be screened before being able to schedule a ride due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19 for the time being. Home meal deliveries and care facilities deliveries will continue, he said.
CAT can be reached at 402-564-9293.
Zach Roth is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.
