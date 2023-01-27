Columbus Area United Way announces $836K raised in 2022 campaign

The Columbus Area United Way raised $836,500 in its 2022 “Be the Difference” campaign.

The total amount raised was announced during a celebratory lunch held Jan. 25 at Dusters, 2804 13th St. in Columbus, during which volunteers, donors and community members who assisted in the campaign were recognized.

The Columbus Area United Way (CAUW) seeks to improve the education, health and financial stability of the communities it services in Platte, Boone, Colfax and Nance counties. Dollars raised in the CAUW’s annual campaign support the work of the nonprofit’s partner agencies, direct programs and community partnerships. CAUW has partner agencies that also service Butler and Polk counties.

“The United Way exists to serve the community that you are all a part of. And without all of you, we can’t exist,” 2023 CAUW Board President Joshua Johnson told the crowd. “The board is driven by community members that represent different organizations that all contribute to the overall growth of this community and how we operate.”

The nonprofit’s campaign is something that’s counted on, Johnson added.

“Columbus is a very giving community that we sometimes take for granted but we don't see what goes on behind the doors,” Johnson said. “Eric (Hall, outgoing campaign chairman), met with I believe over 50 different businesses during the campaign to pitch, to serve all of our partner agencies.”

CAUW’s campaign kicks off with its duck race, which starts in June and concludes in August in conjunction with Columbus Days.

“We sold 20,066 ducks this year, which I believe is 2,000 more than any year,” Hall said. “We actually had to go out and buy more ducks. Proceeds from the duck race was $70,570, so that was a record.”

Also in August, the Pacesetter campaign is launched, in which the top local contributing companies “set the pace” for the general campaign. The general campaign begins the following month.

CAUW recruits volunteers to help contact local businesses to ask for their support and there were 153 volunteers in this effort in 2022, Hall added.

Nathan Karges, 2023 campaign chairman, said of the 465 businesses and their employees contacted, 288 of those companies took part in the campaign. One hundred and twenty-five of the participating businesses increased their giving, he added.

“We had 341 retired citizens (that) were contacted by mail, 164 made a donation and 54 donors increased their gift,” Karges said.

Bridgebuilders are those who give more than $500. According to Karges, 368 donors were Bridgebuilders, and 38% of the total dollars raised came from them.

Every Day Heroes are individuals who make a personal donation of between $356 to $499 – or about $1 a day for a year. Karges said there were 74 of those donations.

There had been nine IPledge members in 2022, Karges added. IPledge members are local businesses and services that budget a portion of their sales or services in a designated timeframe to CAUW. In return, CAUW publishes a feature of those businesses or services on its social media platforms.

“It takes the willingness, dedication and part of our community to raise awareness and education on the importance of the united way's campaign funds and provide direct impact locally in areas of education, financial stability and health,” Karges said.

CAUW saw some changes last year.

Executive Director Hope Freshour said 2022 was the first year that the Community and Family Partnership (CFP) was under the umbrella of the United Way. CFP receives funding, outside of the campaign, from the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation for grant work initiatives in the community.

“The merger with them is strategic in the aspect that now we have more people and more dollars aligning on similar issues, because they're working on large scale issues just as the united way is focusing on early childhood mental health, for example,” Freshour said. “It's a better way that we can combine efforts and make a strategic plan.”

Additionally, Hall noted a new division campaign had been started in Colfax County last year.

“I think they have a very good first year and it went definitely a long way and getting that support over in Colfax County,” Hall said.

Now that funding dollars have been raised, Freshour said, CAUW board members are assigned to a partner agency. The board members talk with the partner agencies about their applications for funding, what their goals and struggles are, etc.

Partner agencies choose one of the CAUW's three pillars and one of the collective goals in the pillar. These include education, kindergarten readiness and improve and maintain community public school four-year graduation rates; financial stability, adults improve job relevant skills and ensure the basic needs of food and shelter are met; and health, community members are educated on healthier lifestyle choices and decrease attempted death by suicide cases of youths.

The partner agencies will give a 10-minute presentation to the United Way board on what they’re going to do with the campaign dollars.

“The purpose of all this is to ensure that we at the united way are being good stewards of the community dollars, and ensuring that those dollars are going to support work and endeavors here locally that are making an impact and change in the lives of children, youth, families and individuals,” Freshour said.

The board will determine in March how the campaign dollars will be used this upcoming year, with the first allocation taking place on April 1.

According to Freshour, one in seven community members are accessing services daily through united way funding. The need is great right now and will continue, she added.

“We know that the element of inflation is going to have an issue within our community, and we're going to have to work harder,” Freshour said. “We're going to have to reach more people and we're going to have to raise more dollars to ensure that we continue to have a thriving and vibrant and trusted community just like we do now.”