Columbus Area Vertical Voices holding Christmas concert

To ring in Christmastime and celebrate the reason for the season, Columbus Area Vertical Voices will be back for its annual concert in December.

Musical Director Fred Ritter said the group is a community choir that’s been going on, in one form or another, for more than 25 years. It’s been in different churches, but more recently has been performing at Columbus High School.

“Probably seven or eight years ago, I started putting it in the high school and then more people came because it was more of a neutral venue and not sponsored by a church,” Ritter said.

“When we get to singing together, when we get to worshiping together, we're all Christians, and that's really what it's about. We're just a group of people that likes to sing and specifically we like to sing praise and worship music.”

The name Vertical Voices, Ritter said, comes from the idea of instead of singing horizontally to the people around them, they’re singing vertically to God.

There are 70 community members involved in the group, though that number fluctuates since anyone who wants to join, can.

“There's no audition process. It's just whoever wants to sing,” Ritter said. “We call it the ‘y'all come’ choir because it's just y'all come. …Whether you haven't sung since elementary school or high school, or whether you're a seasoned professional singer and can read music, all are welcome. Usually we have a fairly nice balance between men and women. It works out pretty well.”

Additionally, they have a band consisting of a bass player, drums, a guitar player and two keyboardists.

The group allows Columbus area musicians an outlet to perform, Ritter noted.

“It's joining together the various Christians from different churches and stuff to sing under the banner of Christ and not under the banner of a specific church,” he said. “They have those opportunities to worship together in a form that maybe they don't get to do otherwise.”

Columbus Area Vertical Voices holds two concerts throughout the year – one during winter and one on the National Day of Prayer. Rehearsals for the Christmas concert start in mid-October, and they practice every Sunday evening in the CHS choir room.

This year’s concert will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, at CHS, 3434 Discoverer Drive. There will be traditional and contemporary Christmas music.

“There's no admission fee,” Ritter said. “We do, however, take the time to pass a bucket and we gather funds for our two different organizations that would like to sponsor every year which is the Columbus Rescue Mission and Youth and Families for Christ.”

Tom Zimmerman, who runs the group with Ritter, said a lot of community members in Vertical Voices don’t sing in front of big crowds.

“This is an opportunity for them to be alongside their friends and colleagues and just join in singing,” Zimmerman said. “Like Fred said, sing from your heart and he means it. Especially that Sunday we're singing, he says 'don't freak out, just relax, just sing and enjoy the moment in time.’”

During COVID, the Christmas concert saw a smaller crowd of 300 to 400 people. Ritter said before the pandemic, the group would see the auditorium almost filled with 600 to 700 attendees. Ritter added he hopes for a full house this year.

“The last couple of years were pretty successful, except for the COVID year, but we had a lot of people show up and we've just been having a lot of fun,” Zimmerman said.

The theme will be “The Reason” – the reason for Christmas.

“Every year, there's more people coming. And that's a real good sign,” Zimmerman said. “So Fred and I need to keep doing this, and we need to keep energizing folks. …We'll have a great time and we’ll worship Christ and we'll tell you the reason why Christmas is special.”

Zimmerman added he hopes that people bring their kids to the concert and the audience gets involved with singing along. He said families and individuals who may be struggling.

“It's a tough time of the year between Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Zimmerman said. “We just want to make it an afternoon, an hour and a half, of you getting away and letting the spirit of the music drive into your heart. We just want to let it bring chills up and down your skin, you know what God's going to move one or two or a dozen or 100 (people) that day.”

The group is still soliciting sponsors. Ritter said the sponsors allow them to donate more funds to the two benefiting organizations as there are overhead costs with the concert. He added those interested in becoming a sponsor can contact him at 402-285-2343 or Zimmerman at 402-910-2675.

People interested in joining the group can join the Facebook page called Columbus Area Vertical Voices or they can contact Ritter at his previously mentioned phone number or at fritterchoirguy@gmail.com.

“We just hope to spread the joy of singing,” Ritter said.