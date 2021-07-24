Columbus' Back to School Bash offering free supplies, good time

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ll have information in Spanish and English,” said Vanessa Oceguera, who is helping organize the effort on behalf of Platte County as it got the grant to help make it a reality once again. “We hope people take the opportunity to come down and see what we have to offer.”

Centro Hispano is a nonpartisan organization that envisions justice, unity, human rights and opportunities for all. Oceguera said the nonprofit was the perfect partner because it can help reach a segment of the population that may benefit from the donations and help bring more people out to the event.

Oceguera and Perez stressed though Time for Change, Platte County and Centro Hispano were organizing efforts, the bash came together successfully thanks to numerous sponsors: Cargill, Hy-Vee, Super Saver, Walmart, Vallarta, La Popular, Perla at kwElite Real Estate, Itzel at Charter Title & Escro and Burrito King.

Those with Time for Change and Centro Hispano earlier this week were hard at work preparing all of the backpacks to hand out. Although more than 200 will be given away to those who first arrive, some will be kept in storage so they can be given to schools in the coming months if they come across students who may need them once they're back in the classroom.