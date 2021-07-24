Columbus' Back to School Bash offering free supplies, good time

Area families will soon have the chance to get their kids ready for school and have a good time without spending a dime before the next academic year starts up.
Time for Change – Columbus, a coalition that aims to unite youth, families and community partners, and fellow local nonprofit Centro Hispano are collaborating on this year’s Back to School Bash, which will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday outside the latter’s office, 3214 25th St.
As part of the free festivities, officials will be handing out approximately 250 backpacks full of basic school supplies (folders, glue sticks, scissors, crayons and pencils) and hygiene products while they last. The intent is give them to those who may have a harder time buying those items on their own, though there are no requirements to be gifted them next week.
“We’re really looking forward to the chance for people to come together and celebrate the school year,” Centro Hispano Executive Director Karina Perez said. “And allowing us to give back to our community – our students and our families.”
The free school gear is hardly the only reason to come out though, organizers said. Columbus Police officers will be grilling hamburgers and hot dogs. There will also be bouncy houses, several informational booths and even a chance for people to get their COVID-19 vaccine if they choose.
“We’ll have information in Spanish and English,” said Vanessa Oceguera, who is helping organize the effort on behalf of Platte County as it got the grant to help make it a reality once again. “We hope people take the opportunity to come down and see what we have to offer.”
Centro Hispano is a nonpartisan organization that envisions justice, unity, human rights and opportunities for all. Oceguera said the nonprofit was the perfect partner because it can help reach a segment of the population that may benefit from the donations and help bring more people out to the event.
Oceguera and Perez stressed though Time for Change, Platte County and Centro Hispano were organizing efforts, the bash came together successfully thanks to numerous sponsors: Cargill, Hy-Vee, Super Saver, Walmart, Vallarta, La Popular, Perla at kwElite Real Estate, Itzel at Charter Title & Escro and Burrito King.
Those with Time for Change and Centro Hispano earlier this week were hard at work preparing all of the backpacks to hand out. Although more than 200 will be given away to those who first arrive, some will be kept in storage so they can be given to schools in the coming months if they come across students who may need them once they're back in the classroom.
The bash has drawn a good crowd in the past, so organizers are hopeful they can once again get the community to attend.
“We just want people to hang out and have a good time,” Oceguera said.
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.