As the days get shorter and nights get longer, it can start to feel like summer is ending, mostly because it is. That's not to say summer activities are over, however.

Saturday, Aug. 19, Hinder, a band from Oklahoma City that got started in 2001, will come to the U.S. 30 Speedway for Rockin' on the Racetrack. Adam Cavalli, owner of ACC Entertainment, said the band also will bring two openers for the show.

"We have Hinder, then we have Good Bye June is another, they're an up-and-coming rock band out of Nashville, like blues rock. Opening, we have Beautiful 6 from Omaha and they do their own original music," Cavalli said.

For the event, the doors will open at the speedway at 6 p.m., with Beautiful 6 starting things off at 7 p.m., Good Bye June starting at 9 p.m., then Hinder at 10:30 p.m., playing until midnight, Cavalli said. Hinder, he added, has had some big hits in its time, like one of its signature songs, "Lips of an Angel."

"Hinder is a rock band that has been around for a while," Cavalli said. "They have over 1.75 million followers. They're from the same era as Disturbed. They're a good band. I can't wait for them to come to Columbus and bring their live music."

Bobby Lincoln, owner of the U.S. 30 Speedway, said he is looking forward to the event because they are trying to get the speedway involved in more activities involving people and businesses in the city.

"We want to do more. We love doing music," Lincoln said. "We want to do more with the city. We've been here 37 years. We did the scrap tire thing a month ago with (Keep Columbus Beautiful) and we want to be more involved with the city like that."

Cavalli got his start with entertainment having grown up around music, he said. In recent years, he connected with Tim Long, the owner of Shenanigans and between the two of them, they have been able to bring in new musical talent to perform in Columbus.

"I've been around music and bands most of my life, so I know a lot. The opportunity came up to bring a couple good bands in and it worked out pretty good," Cavalli said "We say 'we do this show to create the next show' and people have been loving it and supporting it."

ACC Entertainment also has shows for the tribute bands "Meetloaf" and "Fleatwood Mac" coming up at the Ramada. Cavalli said it is important to him that Columbus has options for musical entertainment so people don't have to drive to Lincoln of Omaha for shows. Fleatwood Mac will play at the Ramada on Aug. 25 with opening act Shawn Fredieu at 7:30 p.m. and Meetloaf with local band Rocks in a Pocket opening at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26

"The response from the community has been overwhelming. We have good turnouts," Cavalli said. "A lot of people are asking how to reserve tables and get general admission. We try to bring them to Columbus so you don't have to drive to Omaha or Lincoln to have top-notch talent."

Those with questions can reach Adam Cavalli at 402-707-0794. Tickets can be purchased at acc-entertainment.ticketleap.com