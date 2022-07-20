Columbus boutiques taking part in passport program

A new statewide passport program is encouraging visitors to stop by different boutiques throughout Nebraska, including several in Columbus.

This is the first year for Nebraska Boutique Passport. Of the 98 stops listed in the program, six of them are in Columbus.

“Shoppers can go to each boutique that's participating, get a stamp on their map and then they have a chance to mail in their map for a chance to win prizes,” said Rachelle Stolzer, an organizer of the program and owner of now-online boutique business Mariposa.

People have until Oct. 31 to visit as many participating boutiques as they can.

The Columbus stops include Barbara Jean’s, 2605 13th St.; BeYOUtiful Boutique, 2509 13th St.; Rustic Roseanna Boutique, 2630 23rd St.; Valencia Boutique, 2417 13th St.; Urban Farm Boutique, 3121 13th St.; and Lavender Thyme Boutique, 2402 13th St.

There will be a number of prizes in the form of gift cards from participating businesses. The sole first place winner will receive $800 worth of gift cards and they must make 73 stops. Second place will have two winners at $250 in gift cards each; they must make 49 stops. Third place will have six winners, $110 gift cards and they must make 29 stops.

Stolzer noted that visitors are not required to make a purchase to receive their stamp, but it is encouraged to help support local businesses. For more information or to download the map, visit mariposa-design-events.com/nebraskaboutiquepassport.

“I just thought it's a fun way to get people out, promote collaboration and just showcase all the cool shopping that you can do because I think a lot of people sometimes forget what they have in their community,” Stolzer said. “Other people from the eastern part of the state don't realize, I think, sometimes what we have to offer in the central and western parts.”

Stolzer also noted the importance of collaboration as it can be easy to think that there’s not enough room “for everybody at the table.”

“There is room for everyone at the table,” she added. “Everyone offers something different, something unique.”

Michaela Kuta, of Barbara Jean’s, said she heard about the program during a meeting of 13th Street Again, which is a group of business owners along 13th Street whose goal is to promote business in that area. Another member mentioned they were taking part in the passport, Kuta noted, so they passed along the information.

“I think the idea is really fun,” Kuta said. “It's a great way to maybe visit some other places that you normally wouldn't stop. It's a way to do a boutique, homemade passport as opposed to kind of like the Nebraska Passport that the Board of Tourism does. For us, we always like to see new people.”

Stolzer said she hopes the passport helps visitors see what Nebraska has to offer.

“I hope that they can discover new towns and new other fun experiences that those small towns have to offer whether it be another coffee shop or they find a good restaurant,” Stolzer said. “…Just basically discovering Nebraska's little hidden businesses and gems that we have to offer.”

She added that she hopes to continue Nebraska Boutique Passport next year and has already received requests from businesses to take part in it in 2023.

Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Katy McNeil said the program will be a great opportunity to bring visitors into the community and help residents visit their local shops too.

“With over 90 stops on the passports Nebraska-wide, the program has the potential to be a huge hit, especially since more and more people are road-tripping this summer!” McNeil said. “We have the Boutique Passports, Beef Passport, Nebraska Winery and Grape Growers Passport and of course the Nebraska Passport available for pickup at the CVB office currently located inside the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce by Dairy Queen.”