Columbus boy scout builds memorial wall for Paws and Claws

Next to the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in downtown Columbus is a newly-established memorial wall, the project of a local boy scout.
Columbus' Bryce Follette of Boy Scout Troop 276 is aiming to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. The designation is the highest rank one can obtain in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America.
Follette, 16, chose to construct a memorial wall at the adoption center as his Eagle Scout project, which is required in order to achieve the rank. It’s been in the works since last fall, he noted.
“My brother Austin works at Paws and Claws, and I was looking for a project because my last one had fallen through,” Follette said. “They had a bunch of memorial bricks laying around that people bought like 10 years ago and they never did anything with. And he's like, ‘Hey, why don't you build a wall?’”
Platte Valley Humane Society Executive Director Deb Potter said the memorial brick fundraiser was an effort started about 12 or 13 years ago in which people would purchase a memorial brick, with the brick being placed in the ground as a pathway. But, Potter added, the bricks became hard to see because of foliage and the nonprofit didn’t think it was turning out to be a nice tribute.
Follette then contacted the animal shelter and met with Potter. The humane society does business as Paws and Claws.
“When he contacted us about wanting to do an Eagle Scout project, he and I actually just kind of sat down and came up with two or three ideas that might work,” Potter said, noting that Follette chose the memorial wall.
“He and his dad came to one of our humane society meetings last fall and presented the idea they had in mind.”
Once the Platte Valley Humane Society Board of Directors approved the project, Follette said he set to work filling out lengthy forms.
“You have to (do) pages and pages of paperwork, where you're going to get materials, processing it, pictures, what you're going to do, how you're going to do, it all the tools you're going to need, steps you're going to take to do it,” Follette said. “And then after you get that paperwork filled out you have to go to a meeting with all the scout leaders, and you have to get it approved. After you get it approved, you can finally start on the project.”
On land located next to the front entrance of Paws and Claws, Follette – with help from his father, Jim, who works in construction, and others volunteering their time for the cause – dug a hole into which the concrete foundation was laid. That was late fall, about September or October 2020, Follette said.
The weather turned cold, so Follette and his helpers have been back to work this spring, he noted. They established the actual wall and laid the memorial bricks the animal shelter already had, with the wall finally getting completed on May 29.
“It was awesome,” Follette said of seeing the wall come together. “It took a lot of months of planning to finally getting it approved, and I mean it wouldn't have been possible to do it without all the donations we had…”
Tucker Masonry assisted in laying the bricks. Potter said Gerhold Concrete donates the bricks while Columbus Monument completes bricks’ engraving.
According to Follette, next on the list is pouring a concrete slab on which a bench will be placed. Potter noted the bench is being paid for by donations.
“There was a lady that passed away a little over a year ago, and her husband, through memorials, gave us a nice donation,” Potter said. “We're going to buy a brick with her name and then we're going to get a bench out here.”
Follette is aiming to completely finish the project this summer.
“I'm gone for quite a bit of summer except Saturdays, so I'm trying to get as much as I can get done every Saturday,” Follette said. “But we're getting really close because we just have to put the bench in and relandscape and then we should be done.”
Memorial bricks will be sold once again for $50 per brick, Potter said. Bricks can be purchased in memory of a deceased pet, in honor of a loved one or by a group or club just wanting to support the animal shelter.
“It's touching, you know, just right now with me talking to you about the various bricks that are there and seeing them brings back a lot of memories,” Potter said while looking at the memorial wall Wednesday afternoon.
Those wanting to purchase a brick can stop by Paws and Claws for the form or by visiting the shelter’s website.
“Now that there's a wall up, hopefully people will see that and start buying the bricks again, and Paws and Claws can get some more money,” Follette said.
