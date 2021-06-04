Columbus boy scout builds memorial wall for Paws and Claws

“When he contacted us about wanting to do an Eagle Scout project, he and I actually just kind of sat down and came up with two or three ideas that might work,” Potter said, noting that Follette chose the memorial wall.

“He and his dad came to one of our humane society meetings last fall and presented the idea they had in mind.”

Once the Platte Valley Humane Society Board of Directors approved the project, Follette said he set to work filling out lengthy forms.

“You have to (do) pages and pages of paperwork, where you're going to get materials, processing it, pictures, what you're going to do, how you're going to do, it all the tools you're going to need, steps you're going to take to do it,” Follette said. “And then after you get that paperwork filled out you have to go to a meeting with all the scout leaders, and you have to get it approved. After you get it approved, you can finally start on the project.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On land located next to the front entrance of Paws and Claws, Follette – with help from his father, Jim, who works in construction, and others volunteering their time for the cause – dug a hole into which the concrete foundation was laid. That was late fall, about September or October 2020, Follette said.