Columbus businesses see positive outlook post-COVID

At least two Columbus business owners are optimistic at this point in the COVID-19 pandemic as nationwide, restaurants and bars have gained jobs.
In the area, Big 10 Sports Bar & Grill co-owner Cory Schaefer and Dusters General Manager Lorraine Wenske said business is picking up.
“I think we’ll see with the American Rescue Plan, those stimulus dollars coming into the community,” new Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said. “That doesn’t include the individual economic payments. I think sales tax will look good. I think people will be eating out.”
Overall, Brunswick added, people are starting to feel more comfortable in “the COVID world.”
That comfort may be more recent for Big 10.
“Business has definitely picked up in the last month, probably, three weeks,” Schaefer said. “Last week was one of our best weeks we’ve ever had.”
There could be multiple factors at play, including somewhat warmer temperatures, loosened restrictions and the vaccine rollout.
“I haven’t been able to get as many people in for staffing as I would like,” Wenske said. “But yes, the business is picking up …. it is picking up.”
Although relief was approved, including almost $30 billion for food service establishments, the two business officials either did not know if their business had applied or had not taken advantage of it. Previously, food service establishments had seen minimal federal aid, according to Fortune, as many pivoted to delivery, curbside pickup, takeout or just shut down.
The billions of dollars for restaurants come in the form of grants, according to Eater, which noted for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), businesses had to pay back the money if most of it wasn’t spent on payroll.
But the grant amount was determined by the size of the loss from 2020 to 2019, according to USA Today, which reported that the amount of any PPP loan also plays a role.
“We haven’t got really anything at all (this year),” Schaefer said. “We’re a new business … we didn’t start until (last) year, so we’re not approved to get anything.”
The business is running on a pandemic baseline.
“This is all we know,” he said. “For us, we don’t know what we could have done or what we could do without the pandemic.”
Even in the middle of the pandemic, Big 10 was busy when it opened, Schaefer said. Then it slowed.
Last year, restaurant industry sales were down $240 billion from expected levels, according to the National Restaurant Association. The NRA’s statistics showed 110,000 restaurants are temporarily or permanently closed.
In 2018, Nebraska has 4,113 eating and drinking locations, according to the NRA website. Restaurant sales in Nebraska were $3.3 billion that year.
Although Gov. Pete Ricketts recently backed a bill to make carry-out alcohol permanent, if passed, Schaefer said it’s an extra thing for Big 10.
“We’re such a dine-in area,” he said, adding the business doesn't really take advantage of it. Takeout options are still on the table.
But the spaced-out tables will probably stay, he noted.
“We don’t really plan on packing them in like sardines,” Schaefer said.
He added every time he’s in the bar, he finds someone who has never been in.
“I even have friends that have never been down there because they were waiting to get their shots,” Schaefer said. “Now they’re starting to get around.”
Now, as temperatures rise and the vaccine rollout continues, Brunswick has optimism for the future. He noted there is strong local support for businesses in the community. Residents stayed in the community during the pandemic and supported restaurants, he added.
“We’ll continue to see people being more active in the community,” Brunswick said. “I do think that people (will) become more and more comfortable and resume life.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.