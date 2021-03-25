Columbus businesses see positive outlook post-COVID

At least two Columbus business owners are optimistic at this point in the COVID-19 pandemic as nationwide, restaurants and bars have gained jobs.

In the area, Big 10 Sports Bar & Grill co-owner Cory Schaefer and Dusters General Manager Lorraine Wenske said business is picking up.

“I think we’ll see with the American Rescue Plan, those stimulus dollars coming into the community,” new Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said. “That doesn’t include the individual economic payments. I think sales tax will look good. I think people will be eating out.”

Overall, Brunswick added, people are starting to feel more comfortable in “the COVID world.”

That comfort may be more recent for Big 10.

“Business has definitely picked up in the last month, probably, three weeks,” Schaefer said. “Last week was one of our best weeks we’ve ever had.”

There could be multiple factors at play, including somewhat warmer temperatures, loosened restrictions and the vaccine rollout.

“I haven’t been able to get as many people in for staffing as I would like,” Wenske said. “But yes, the business is picking up …. it is picking up.”