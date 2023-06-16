Several years ago Dr. Joan Keit was working as a radiation oncologist in Omaha, where she saw Columbus patients. These patients would have to drive roughly one-and-a-half hours every day just to get five minutes of radiation treatment, only to turn around and drive back to Columbus, for weeks on end.

Some people, Keit noted, would forgo their cancer care altogether as it was too difficult for them to travel.

That changed in 2011 with the opening of Columbus Cancer Care, which featured cutting-edge technology, including a TomoTherapy machine, which had been one of two in Nebraska at that time, according to a 2011 Columbus Telegram article.

“My husband and I opened Columbus Cancer Care to try to improve access to good quality cancer care for people in this area,” Keit said. “It's been really wonderful. Since I've been here, not only did we start the cancer center, we started a cancer foundation called the Columbus Cancer Care Foundation, which I think has been a great resource for the community.”

Working with Columbus Community Hospital (CCH), Keit has assisted in starting many programs, including a cancer support group, tumor board and physician education.

The cancer care center provides services in radiation therapy and radiopharmaceutical therapy for a long list of cancer types. According to the facility’s website, radiation services also include stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, 4-D treatment planning, image-guided radiation therapy, intensity-modulated radiation therapy and TomoTherapy which, because of its accuracy, is used to treat tumors that are hard to reach or next to vital organs.

CCH, which acquired Columbus Cancer Care a few years ago, announced this week the retirement of Keit. Dr. Margaret Barnes and Dr. Subashini Furman will be serving the community on a temporary basis until the hospital finds a permanent replacement.

Keit said her time serving the Columbus community has been a rewarding experience. Overall, developing a local cancer program – which includes the treatment side and the charitable foundation – has been a shining accomplishment.

“There are a lot of needs here and I think there's still the opportunity to improve the cancer program and that's what Columbus (Community) Hospital is going to be working towards in the future,” Keit said. “We can always do better.”

Keit said she plans on working part-time in radiation oncology and consulting, as well as doing some traveling and enjoying time with her family.

“It's been a pleasure and a privilege working with the Columbus community,” Keit said. “I hope to stay involved in some way, particularly with the foundation. I have plans to continue to grow the Columbus Cancer Care Foundation to provide free services for people in the area.”